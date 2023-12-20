Jonathan Turley Responds to Colorado Supreme Court Decision to Bar Trump From 2024 Ballot (VIDEO)

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to Tuesday’s ruling.

Here are the four that voted in favor of banning Trump from the 2024 ballot:

The legal challenge to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado citing the 14th Amendment headed to the state’s supreme court earlier this month.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The state’s high court stayed their ruling and left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

Trump will appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, according to a statement released by the Trump campaign.

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley responded to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the ballot.

“This country is a powder keg and this court is just throwing matches at it. This is hands down the most anti-democratic opinions I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Turley said on Fox News Tuesday night.

Turley pointed out in a piece for The Messenger that Jack Smith didn’t even charge Trump with insurrection or incitement.

“Much can be said about this decision, but restraint is not one of them. What is most striking about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling is how the majority removed all of the fail-safes to extend the meaning of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to block Trump,” Turley wrote.

“There were a number of barriers facing advocates who have tried to stretch this provision to cover the January 6 riot. The four justices had to adopt the most sweeping interpretation possible on every one of those questions in order to support their decision,” he said.

“The only narrow part of the opinion came with the interpretation of the First Amendment, where the four justices dismissed the free-speech implications of disqualifying presidential candidates based on political position and rhetoric,” Turley wrote.

“The result is an opinion that lacks any limiting principles. It places the nation on a slippery slope where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications. According to the Colorado Supreme Court, those decisions do not need to be based on the specific comments made by figures like Trump. Instead, it ruled, courts can now include any statements made before or after a speech to establish a “true threat.” he concluded.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Be at least 35 years old.

Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

A few disgruntled Democrat voters, left-leaning lawyers and radical justices cannot determine whether a person can run for president.