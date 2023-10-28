Border Patrol Apprehended 3.2 Million Illegals In Fiscal Year 2023 – 10 Million Illegal Border Crossers Since Biden Installed

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.

The Highland County Press reported (emphasis ours):

More than 10 million people have been reported illegally entering the United States since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the greatest number in history and of any administration. They total more than the individual populations of 41 states. The number of people illegally entering the country surged after Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas halted many preexisting border security policies, advanced sweeping parole and other policies to release the greatest number of illegal foreign nationals into the country, encouraged people from all over the world to use a phone app to enter the U.S., and facilitated U.S. entry application processes in foreign countries, among others. Official U.S. Customs and Border Protection data includes 3,201,144 apprehensions in fiscal 2023; 2,766,582 in fiscal 2022; 1,956,519 in fiscal 2021; and 471,954 in the nine months Biden was in office in fiscal 2020. CBP’s fiscal year is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Combined, official apprehensions total 8,396,199.

Just reading these statistics is overwhelming enough. This is the reality that we as Americans are living in. The U.S. is under invasion on a daily basis while the mainstream media just ignores it.

In fiscal year 2023, 900,000 illegal aliens were released into the U.S. by the Border Patrol. In September, the numbers were over 155,000 illegals. We can’t blame the Border Patrol because the corrupt and wicked Biden regime is forcing their hand. This shows just how much the Biden Regime hates America.

The statistics are broken down in detail showing month by month numbers.

In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol released over 900,000 migrants into the U.S. after they were apprehended crossing illegally, including 155,821 releases in September alone.

Border Patrol Union released a statement: “With these numbers no one should wonder why our border is out of control. As long as Biden rewards illegal border crossers with a release into the Untied States, people will continue to come. We are overwhelmed and do not have the resources to properly vet and classify those we arrest. As long as we fail to properly enforce our immigration laws, the border will remain out of control.”

These statistics do not include ICE releases of illegals.