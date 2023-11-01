Pin-Drop Silence After Biden Tells Handful of Supporters in Minnesota: “Folks, Bidenomics is Just Another Way of Saying the American Dream” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Northfield, Minnesota to visit Dutch Creek Farms to boast about his administration’s investments in rural America.

According to CBS Minnesota, Joe Biden announced “more than $5 billion in investments to rural communities across the country.”

“The White House says of the $5 billion, $1.7 billion will go toward what is called “climate smart agriculture” — practices Dutch Creek Farms has incorporated. And the hope is it will catch on with more farmers in Minnesota and beyond to help create more economic opportunities while combating climate change.” the outlet reported.

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden spoke to a paltry crowd at a family hog farm in Northfield. Biden ‘won’ Minnesota by a 7.12% margin in 2020 against Trump yet he has virtually no supporters at Wednesday’s speaking event.

No supporters lined the streets in Minnesota to see Joe Biden – the most popular president in US history.

Just look at all those chairs lined up ready to seat all of Joe Biden’s supporters!

President Joe Biden expected to arrive at a farm near Northfield to talk about what his administration is doing to help rural America. I’ll have live reports at 5 and 6 on 5 Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/0DEyOOtr8J — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) November 1, 2023

80-year-old Joe Biden delivered a low-energy speech.

“Inflation’s coming down … this is no accident, it’s Bidenomics!” Biden said.

Biden also told the handful of supporters at the hog farm that Bidenomics is just another word for the American Dream.

He said this with a straight face.

“Folks, ‘Bidenomics’ is just another way of saying the American Dream,” Biden mumbled.

Not one person in the audience clapped. Pin-drop silence after Biden’s absurd claim.

WATCH:

Biden: “Bidenomics is just another way of saying the American dream.” pic.twitter.com/i4EI4SFu5J — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 1, 2023

Here are the cold, hard facts of Bidenomics:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in August – the biggest monthly gain for the year.

Energy prices soared as real wages declined.

Gas prices once again soared to record levels for the year. Californians are paying over $6 per gallon of gas.

Grocery prices are up 19%. Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

The popular 30-year fixed rate mortgages are between 7.5% – 8.0% and housing prices are plunging.

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

Rent prices shot up 15% – 30% between 2020 to present. The national median rent price is $2,029.