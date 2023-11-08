BREAKING: Seven Nashville Police Officers Suspended Amidst Investigation into Leaked ‘Manifesto’ of Racist Trans Murderer Audrey Hale

Seven Nashville police officers have been placed on administrative leave following the leak of the ‘manifesto’ of school shooter Audrey Hale, who fatally shot three nine-year-olds and three teachers before being shot dead by police.

The manifesto, which was shrouded in secrecy since the shooting, revealed Hale’s plan to target ‘little crackers’ and ‘white privileged’ individuals, which sparked a heated debate over whether it should be made public.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

It can be recalled that Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they would finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again in early May. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

The Daily Mail reported in May that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto. And it could be soon released to the public.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.

The fight to pull the manifesto of school shooter Audrey Hale from the grip of authorities brought danger to one journalist-businessman who had filed a lawsuit to learn what the killer wrote before the massacre at a Nashville Christian school in March that left three children and three adults dead.

Radio talk show host Michael Patrick Leahy, who has filed a lawsuit to release the manifesto, received an ugly threat on July 9, according to Just the News.

The release by Steven Crowder sent Nashville officials scrambling, with the city’s mayor requesting an investigation into the concerning leak.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” said Democratic Mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell.

The Chief of Police in Nashville, John Drake, has acknowledged the authenticity of the documents in a public announcement, expressing his deep concern over the unauthorized disclosure of three pages from the manifesto.

“I am greatly disturbed by today’s unauthorized release of three pages of writings from the Covenant shooter,” said Drake in a release. “This police department is extremely serious about the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

“We are not at liberty to release the journals until the courts rule,” he said. “Our police department looks forward to the ultimate resolution of the litigation concerning the journals.”

On Tuesday, Candace Owens said that two police officers are reportedly facing potential terminations following the leak of a manifesto.

“I just got word that two officers are due to be fired over the release of the Nashville Manifesto pages. Allegedly, the documents were sold by one of the officers,” she wrote.

BREAKING: I just got word that two officers are due to be fired over the the release of the #NashvilleManifesto pages.

On Wednesday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed to local news outlet WSMV that seven police officers were suspended in relation to the leak of the manifesto.

The news outlet reported:

As WSMV4 Investigates continued to dig into the leak, investigative reporter Stacey Cameron received information that multiple officers had been placed on leave this week in connection with the department’s investigation into the source of the leak. When WSMV4 reached out to MNPD to confirm that information, department spokesperson Don Aaron wrote back stating that “seven individuals are on administrative assignment to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation.” Aaron emphasized that the administrative move was “absolutely not-punitive” and that out of fairness to the officers, the department would not be identifying them. According to Aaron, all seven officers continue to have full police power as the investigation moves forward.

Steven Crowder responded to this new development, saying, “The powers that be are more concerned about finding the leaker than they are about the contents of Audrey Hale’s anti-white manifesto. Interesting.”