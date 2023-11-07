BREAKING: Two Officers are Facing Termination Following the Leak of Nashville Transgender Shooter’s Manifesto

Two police officers are reportedly facing potential terminations following the leak of a manifesto allegedly belonging to the transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale.

Democratic Mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell, expressed outrage after the racist killer’s manifesto was leaked to the public, dispersing the narrative being built around the incident.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said.

On Monday, Louder with Crowder exclusively obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

“Our Mug Club Undercover team has obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter’s manifesto,” Crowder announced Monday.

In a chilling revelation, the disturbing manifesto of Audrey Hale, who referred to her plan as “DEATH DAY,” has been leaked. This document, filled with malevolent intent and a planned timeline, contains a disturbing insight into Hale’s thoughts leading up to the tragic event.

Within the washed-out prose of her manifesto, Hale made numerous alarming statements including: “Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” Her hope for a high death toll is also clearly stated, a chilling sentiment that belies the depths of her malevolence.

Her ire seems particularly focused on kids who she perceives to be affluent, referencing children “going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

Hale extended to a consistently embittered view of societal equity. Demonstrating her deep-seated leftist anger, she wrote, “Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges.”

Her cold-blooded precision when discussing the execution of her heinous plan is chilling, with Hale estimating the entire incident may last as little as 3-7 minutes, but no longer than 10. She stolidly wrote, “It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick.”

In light of these revelations, Candace Owens, founder of Blexit, stated:

I just got word that two officers are due to be fired over the release of the Nashville Manifesto pages. Allegedly, the documents were sold by one of the officers. Yesterday I said that I wanted to wait to report on the released pages because while it was a major break, I felt the documents were incomplete and did not paint an accurate picture of what transpired given the amount of evidence we know was collected in the aftermath of the horrific shooting. I am glad I waited. Yesterday evening I was contacted by a source with more concrete information regarding all of details on #AudreyHale ‘s many notebooks and what her true motive was. I will be breaking this on my podcast today. Credit where it’s due— this only happened because the Crowder team reopened this conversation in a major way by releasing the initial 3 pages of Audrey’s journal. This was great work which will lead to major answers for parents like myself who live in the #Covenant community and have been infuriated by the lack of information presented to the public.

BREAKING: I just got word that two officers are due to be fired over the the release of the #NashvilleManifesto pages.

Allegedly, the documents were sold by one of the officers. Yesterday I said that I wanted to wait to report on the released pages because while it was a major… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 7, 2023

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

It can be recalled that Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they would finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again in early May. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

The Daily Mail reported in May that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto. And it could be soon released to the public.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.

The fight to pull the manifesto of school shooter Audrey Hale from the grip of authorities brought danger to one journalist-businessman who has filed a lawsuit to learn what the killer wrote before the massacre at a Nashville Christian school in March that left three children and three adults dead.

Radio talk show host Michael Patrick Leahy, who has filed a lawsuit to release the manifesto, received an ugly threat July 9, according to Just the News.