BREAKING: Nashville Covenant School Trans Shooter’s Manifesto Has Been Leaked

Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they will finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school. Hale fired off 152 rounds during the targeted attack at the Covenant School, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack appears to be a deadly hate crime by a deranged trans shooter against Christian Americans. The media has largely ignored the attack that resulted in six deaths including three children.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again in early May. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

The Daily Mail reported in May that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto. And it could be soon released to the public.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.

The fight to pull the manifesto of school shooter Audrey Hale from the grip of authorities brought danger to one journalist-businessman who has filed a lawsuit to learn what the killer wrote before the massacre at a Nashville Christian school in March that left three children and three adults dead.

Radio talk show host Michael Patrick Leahy, who has filed a lawsuit to release the manifesto, received an ugly threat July 9, according to Just the News.

Now, Louder with Crowder has exclusively obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

“Our Mug Club Undercover team has obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter’s manifesto,” Crowder announced Monday.

BREAKING! Our Mug Club Undercover team has obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter's manifesto.

In his show, Steven Crower released the alleged manifesto of the transgender mass murderer.

The mainstream media doesn't want you to see this…

In a chilling revelation, the disturbing manifesto of Audrey Hale, who referred to her plan as “DEATH DAY,” has been leaked. This document, filled with malevolent intent and a planned timeline, contains a disturbing insight into Hale’s thoughts leading up to the tragic event.

Within the washed-out prose of her manifesto, Hale made numerous alarming statements including: “Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” Her hope for a high death toll is also clearly stated, a chilling sentiment that belies the depths of her malevolence.

Her ire seems particularly focused on kids who she perceives to be affluent, referencing children “going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

Hale’s extended to a consistently embittered view of societal equity. Demonstrating her deep-seated anger, she wrote, “Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges.”

Her cold-blooded precision when discussing the execution of her heinous plan is chilling, with Hale estimating the entire incident may last as little as 3-7 minutes, but no longer than 10. She stolidly wrote, “It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick.”

From Louder with Crowder:

DEATH DAY

7:00am – Get dressed [COVERED]

7:05am – 8:55am – [COVERED]

w/ stuffed animals + possessions

9:00am – Eat breakfast at home [home encircled in heart shape]

9:30am – Pack up special belongings

in backpack(s)

—9:50am – test knifecor glass breaker

(dads old cars)

10:00am – Leave for Royal Range

(19-20 min)

10:20am – Gear up + setup guns in

trunk (assemble) + get out rest

(w/ mags inside)

11:20am – Final video tape (0 min)

(11:30)

11:35am – Leave for Covenant school

12:00pm – Arrive at Covenant

(Check parking lot for security)

12:05 – arrive in designated parking space

12:05-12:10 – prepare for attack

12:– – Lock + load all weapons

12:33 [circled] Open fire towards SW entrance

Let massacre begin Time2die [circled] XXX

BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale's "DEATH DAY" Manifesto Targeted "Cr*ckers" with "white privlages" "wanna kill all you little cr*ckers" "I hope I have a high death count" "I'm ready…I hope my victims aren't." "Ready to die."

Alex Jone issued a statement on this new development:

The power structure and the Justice Department has tried to suppress the Nashville shooter, the trans woman-to-man who went into the little Christian school and shot those little kids and shot those teachers. The manifesto was suppressed when it happened and we now have confirmed from insiders it was the Justice Department suppressing it. So the local government is upset about this, the police department, and from sources inside the system, we’ll leave it at that. They have leaked to Stephen Crowder and his investigative unit. They have leaked to them the first three pages of the document, where she talks about wokeness and hating white privilege and all the rest of it. This is being done to then pressure the government itself to officially of Nashville release the manifesto because it’s reportedly huge, and see how this monster was brainwashed and poisoned by leftist propaganda, reportedly from the sources. She was a total brainwashed leftist on a bunch of psychotropics that love BLM, you name it. Stephen Crowder has the first tranche. We’re told more is going to be coming.

WATCH:

The Nashville trans shooter's manifesto has been obtained my ⁦⁦@scrowder⁩ watch the video below to learn what's coming next and why the DOJ fought to suppress it!

The Gateway Pundit is currently unable to confirm the authenticity of the manifesto.