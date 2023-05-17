Covenant School Files Motion of Intervention to Block Release of Trans Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto

Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they will finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school. Hale fired off 152 rounds during the targeted attack at the Covenant School, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack appears to be a deadly hate crime by a deranged trans shooter against Christian Americans. The media has largely ignored the attack that resulted in six deaths including three children.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again earlier this month. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto. And it could be soon released to the public.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

We all know if the mass shooter would have held even the slightest conservative leanings the manifesto would have been released the next day. So we all know what is coming. The regime is hoping the manifesto never sees the light of day.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention on Monday to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.

FOX17 reported:

On Monday, lawyers for The Covenant School filed a motion to intervene in lawsuits calling for the writings of to be released. Over the last few weeks, the National Police Association (NPA) and Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA) have each calling on the writings to be released publicly. The suits came at a time the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) was reviewing the writings, also referred to as a manifesto, for potential public release. The lawsuits have paused MNPD from taking further action given the legal status. Covenant School’s motion called for an order in both suits granting the school intervention in the case given release of the information “could cause security and safety issues for the school, its employees and students. The motion adds the records sought in lawsuits calling for the release may contain sensitive information owned by the school, such as schematics of the facilities and the confidential information of employees and students. “The disposition of this action may impair or impede its ability to protect its interests and the privacy of its employees and students,” the motion states.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson issued a response in regard to the motion filed by the school.

“The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson does not oppose the intervention of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Nashville or The Covenant School. The Metropolitan Government believes these entities have important interests in whether the documents in MNPD’s investigative file are released to the public. The Metropolitan Government supports their intervention and asks that the Court give them an opportunity to participate in the show cause hearing and consider their interests and arguments.”