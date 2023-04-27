BREAKING: Nashville Police to Release Manifesto of Trans Shooter They Recovered from Her Vehicle

Nashville Police told FOX News on Thursday that they will finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale.

FOX News reported: