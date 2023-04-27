BREAKING: Nashville Police to Release Manifesto of Trans Shooter They Recovered from Her Vehicle

Audrey Hale used a weapon emblazoned with "Hellfire" as she killed six people at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.
Nashville Police told FOX News on Thursday that they will finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale.

FOX News reported:

Nashville police confirmed they will release a manifesto they recovered from the car of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old transgender former student who they say gunned down three 9-year-olds and three adults last month.

“The investigation has progressed to the point where the Covenant shooter’s writings are now being reviewed for public release,” the Metro Nashville Police Department told Fox News Digital. “This process is currently underway.”

A specific time frame for the release was not yet available, a police spokeswoman said.

