WORLD WAR III WATCH: Terrorist Group Hezbollah Calls for “Day of Unprecedented Anger” Against Israel and Biden’s Visit

by

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization, has called for a “day of unprecedented anger” against President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Israel.

This call comes on the heels of a devastating explosion at a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead, with both nations disavowing any accountability. The situation is further complicated by Iran’s warning that Hezbollah is close to joining the war with Hamas.

“Let tomorrow, Wednesday be a day of unprecedented anger against the enemy and its crimes and against Biden’s visit to the Zionist entity to cover and protect this criminal entity,” the terrorist group said in a statement shared on Telegram.

“Let the message be clear that this is a day that comes after it on the path of resistance, victory, and retaliation for the oppressed from the oppressor.”

On Tuesday evening, a missile reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group, and Western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

The Israeli government released footage showing the rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded — the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden flew to the Middle East to meet with leaders at the Hamas-Israeli War escalated overnight.

Before he landed, the leaders of Jordan and the West Bank announced they would not meet with the American president.

the Biden Regime has discussed using US military force if Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorists attack Israel with rockets.

“We did it, Joe!” – Kamala Harris.

