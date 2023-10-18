Israel Refutes Claims and Provides Receipts that It was a Palestinian Missile that Struck the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza – But Will It Be Enough?

On Tuesday evening a missile reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group and western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

This comes ten days after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II in a horrific massacre in modern times. Over 1,300 Jews were massacred by Hamas and another 200 Jews were taken hostage back to Gaza on October 7.

The international media immediately blamed Israel for the attack.

Media outlets around the globe were quick to run Hamas’ headlines—without fact checking. We now know that an Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DzJgsbxS4i — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

Protests broke out across the Muslim world targeting US and Israeli embassies.

Israeli officials immediately began refuting the initial reports that it was an Israeli rocket that struck the hospital.

Will it be enough?

There was a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic Jihad in the area at around the same time.



THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!!

This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing.

The ‘eagerness’ of some in… pic.twitter.com/X9oks2hptD — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 18, 2023

The Israeli Defense Forces released raw footage last night of a rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59 — the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

Israel released more footage of the missile fire.

For those of you still questioning what happened at the al-Ahli Hospital in #Gaza last night, we have receipts. Watch: pic.twitter.com/n7yN68WyAv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 18, 2023

And Israel released audio of Hamas operatives discussing the failed rocket launch aimed at Israel.

Hamas terrorists in their own voices: Listen to the conversation between Hamas operatives as they discuss the failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/mz31MiePU3 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 18, 2023

Israel continues to released footage of the incident on Wednesday morning.

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Will this evidence be enough to stop turn the tidal wave of opinion in the world that is now aimed at Israel?

We will soon find out.