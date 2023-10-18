Israel Refutes Claims and Provides Receipts that It was a Palestinian Missile that Struck the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza – But Will It Be Enough?

On Tuesday evening a missile reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group and western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

This comes ten days after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II in a horrific massacre in modern times. Over 1,300 Jews were massacred by Hamas and another 200 Jews were taken hostage back to Gaza on October 7.

The international media immediately blamed Israel for the attack.

Protests broke out across the Muslim world targeting US and Israeli embassies.

Israeli officials immediately began refuting the initial reports that it was an Israeli rocket that struck the hospital.
Will it be enough?

There was a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic Jihad in the area at around the same time.

The Israeli Defense Forces released raw footage last night of a rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59 — the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

Israel released more footage of the missile fire.

And Israel released audio of Hamas operatives discussing the failed rocket launch aimed at Israel.

Israel continues to released footage of the incident on Wednesday morning.

Will this evidence be enough to stop turn the tidal wave of opinion in the world that is now aimed at Israel?
We will soon find out.

