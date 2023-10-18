Joe Biden So Weak He Reads Softly from Note Cards During His Meeting with Israeli Leader Benjamin Netanyahu as War Breaks Out Around Him

Joe Biden flew to the Middle East on Wednesday to meet with leaders at the Hamas-Israeli War escalated overnight.

Before he landed the leaders of Jordan and the West Bank announced they would not meet with the American president.

Imagine that!

During his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Old Joe was forced to read softly from his note cards. He was too weak to think and speak for himself.

Old Joe Biden stumbles again, unable to finish a scripted statement from a notecard. When leadership is needed, we get incoherence instead. pic.twitter.com/I0rgsVG3Um — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 18, 2023

More… Old Joe lost his place too.

It did not go unnoticed.