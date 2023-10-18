Joe Biden So Weak He Reads Softly from Note Cards During His Meeting with Israeli Leader Benjamin Netanyahu as War Breaks Out Around Him

Joe Biden flew to the Middle East on Wednesday to meet with leaders at the Hamas-Israeli War escalated overnight.

Before he landed the leaders of Jordan and the West Bank announced they would not meet with the American president.
Imagine that!

During his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Old Joe was forced to read softly from his note cards. He was too weak to think and speak for himself.

More… Old Joe lost his place too.
It did not go unnoticed.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

