WORLD WAR III WATCH: Biden Mulls Military Response if Hezbollah Attacks Israel

The Biden Regime has discussed using US military force if Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorists attack Israel with rockets.

Tensions have been escalating at the Lebanon border after Hamas ambushed Israel on October 7. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces.

Axios reported:

The White House has been discussing the possibility of using military force if Hezbollah joins the war in Gaza and attacks Israel with its huge arsenal of rockets, three U.S. officials and one Israeli official with knowledge of the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: Lebanon-based Hezbollah joining the war would dramatically escalate the Middle East’s worst conflict in decades — raising the likelihood of mass civilian casualties in Israel and Lebanon and possibly drawing in the U.S.

Over the weekend Israel shelled Syria after two rockets were launched from Syria, according to a statement from the Israeli army.

Iran reportedly threatened intervention if Israel invades Gaza and warned of a ‘huge earthquake’ attack by Hezbollah.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the weekend issued ‘be ready to deploy’ order for 2,000 US troops to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday and will also travel to neighboring Jordan.

