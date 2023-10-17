Palestinian Leader, Jordan Cancel Planned Meeting with Joe Biden After Hospital Strike

Joe Biden is reportedly traveling to Israel and neighboring Jordan on Wednesday for a high-stakes meeting with their respective leaders as the Middle East teeters toward another war.

Hundreds are believed to be dead after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

Hamas blamed Israel for the explosion and Israel blamed Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that the rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” Netanyahu said.

“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” Netanyahu added.

“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF.” Netanyahu said.

“Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children,” he said.

Palestinian leader Abbas canceled his planned meeting with Joe Biden.

“Jordan’s foreign minister told state-run television that Jordan has canceled the four-way summit scheduled for Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders.” the AP reported.

Meanwhile, the Biden Regime has discussed using US military force if Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorists attack Israel with rockets.

More from Fox News:

