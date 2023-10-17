Missile Hits Baptist Hospital in Gaza – Hamas and Rashida Tlaib Immediately Blame Israel – Israeli Officials Claim It Was Islamic Jihad Missiles

On Tuesday, a Palestinian hospital in Gaza was struck by a bomb blast and severely damaged.

Following the strike Israel-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib quickly blamed Israel for the bombing.

The Israel Defense Forces immediately published a response blaming the Islamic Jihad for the barrage of missiles that were fired at the time with one of them hitting the hospital killing hundreds.

Aljazeera actually broadcast the about the Islamic Jihad missiles that hit Gaza City since the start of the conflict.

The Gateway Pundit transcribed and translated the television segment:

Aljazeera reporter: We point out that this city is the most exposed to missiles since the beginning of this war. The city’s mayor had spoken a few days ago about more than a thousand missiles that struck this city, and more than one hundred and seventy missiles that actually landed inside it, causing destruction in infrastructure, cars, and public and private buildings.

Second Reporter: Thank you very much, Elias Karam, until now, and we will return to you as part of this coverage, which will be followed up with you. Salma beauty. Thanks prosperity. Continuing.

