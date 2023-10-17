Missile Hits Baptist Hospital in Gaza – Hamas and Rashida Tlaib Immediately Blame Israel – Israeli Officials Claim It Was Islamic Jihad Missiles

On Tuesday, a Palestinian hospital in Gaza was struck by a bomb blast and severely damaged.

Following the strike Israel-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib quickly blamed Israel for the bombing.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces immediately published a response blaming the Islamic Jihad for the barrage of missiles that were fired at the time with one of them hitting the hospital killing hundreds.

Following an analysis by the IDF's operational systems, a barrage of rockets was launched toward Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit. According to intelligence information from a number of sources we have, Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is… pic.twitter.com/QZsanPaFEc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

IDF: ISLAMIC JIHAD MISFIRE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE GAZA HOSPITAL BOMBING Official Statement by the Israeli Defense Force: From the analysis of the IDF's operational systems, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when… pic.twitter.com/jCGvj9sa19 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 17, 2023

Aljazeera actually broadcast the about the Islamic Jihad missiles that hit Gaza City since the start of the conflict.

The Gateway Pundit transcribed and translated the television segment:

Aljazeera reporter: We point out that this city is the most exposed to missiles since the beginning of this war. The city’s mayor had spoken a few days ago about more than a thousand missiles that struck this city, and more than one hundred and seventy missiles that actually landed inside it, causing destruction in infrastructure, cars, and public and private buildings. Second Reporter: Thank you very much, Elias Karam, until now, and we will return to you as part of this coverage, which will be followed up with you. Salma beauty. Thanks prosperity. Continuing.

