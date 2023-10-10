Ron DeSantis Has TWO WEEKS LEFT – President Trump Released a DAMNING Statement Monday on Jeff Roe’s “Kiss of Death Countdown” – NOW 14 DAYS

The DeSantis campaign is on its last dying breath.

It has been rumored that DeSantis, due to his many troubles, will drop out of the race for President to challenge Senator Rick Scott for the Senate Seat in Florida.

Never Back Down PAC chief strategist Jeff Roe, while begging the donors “with urgency in his voice,” even gave DeSantis 60 days to beat Trump. He failed long ago, and now just two weeks remain.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on President Trump’s “45 Days Left” Kiss of Death Countdown statement, and it has only gotten worse for Ron.

After President Trump’s massive doubleheader in Iowa followed back-to-back events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the nation’s first primary states, where he leads bigly, it’s over for Ron.

Donald Trump is the most ruthless political campaigner of our time. It was over for Ron DeSantis before he could even get started. Recall that Trump dubbed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the first time on November 5 in Pennsylvania, before Ron had even won the Governor’s race that Trump endorsed him in! Trump knew that Ron DeSantis, as Brutus did to Caeser, would betray him, so he ended him while still leading Florida to victory over a radical Democrat.

It’s too bad. Many would have loved “Ron 2028”!

He’ll be lucky to land a role on MSNBC like failed Biden White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki, “when his campaign eventually flames out,” said Trump Spox. Steven Cheung in a statement Monday.

President Trump’s team published the following press release on donaldjtrump.com yesterday. It speaks for itself.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the “Kiss of Death.”