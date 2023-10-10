Ron DeSantis Has TWO WEEKS LEFT – President Trump Released a DAMNING Statement Monday on Jeff Roe’s “Kiss of Death Countdown” – NOW 14 DAYS

The DeSantis campaign is on its last dying breath.
It has been rumored that DeSantis, due to his many troubles, will drop out of the race for President to challenge Senator Rick Scott for the Senate Seat in Florida.
Never Back Down PAC chief strategist Jeff Roe, while begging the donors “with urgency in his voice,” even gave DeSantis 60 days to beat Trump. He failed long ago, and now just two weeks remain.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on President Trump’s “45 Days Left” Kiss of Death Countdown statement, and it has only gotten worse for Ron.
After President Trump’s massive doubleheader in Iowa followed back-to-back events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the nation’s first primary states, where he leads bigly, it’s over for Ron.
Donald Trump is the most ruthless political campaigner of our time. It was over for Ron DeSantis before he could even get started. Recall that Trump dubbed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the first time on November 5 in Pennsylvania, before Ron had even won the Governor’s race that Trump endorsed him in! Trump knew that Ron DeSantis, as Brutus did to Caeser, would betray him, so he ended him while still leading Florida to victory over a radical Democrat.
It’s too bad. Many would have loved “Ron 2028”!
He’ll be lucky to land a role on MSNBC like failed Biden White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki, “when his campaign eventually flames out,” said Trump Spox. Steven Cheung in a statement Monday.
President Trump’s team published the following press release on donaldjtrump.com yesterday. It speaks for itself.
KISS OF DEATH COUNTDOWN: 15 Days Left
October 09, 2023
“When Ron DeSanctimonious decides to appear on Morning Mike during a Republican primary, you know he’s desperate and on the verge of having a mental breakdown.
However, this may be DeSanctus auditioning on the MSNBC casting couch hoping to get a contributorship when his campaign eventually flames out. In the end, there is no job, Ron.
First it was Bill Maher’s show where he was completely savaged by the comedian; maybe The View is the next stop on the DeSanctus Highway to Irrelevancy Tour 2023.
On top of that, Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley announced her paltry fundraising numbers, but she actually has more money to spend on the primary than DeSanctus. Come on, Ron!”
—Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson
On August 24, 2023, Always Back Down consultant Jeff Roe gave Ron DeSanctimonious 60 days to “beat Trump.”
With just over two weeks to go, DeSantcus has relegated himself to a media tour of anyone who will take him. After all, nothing says ‘things are going well in the GOP primary’ like appearing on MSNBC.
After Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley passed Ron in the polls, she has now passed Ron in funds.
From The New York Times:
Ms. Haley, who, according to her campaign, has raised $11 million across her political committees, entered October with significantly more cash on hand that can be spent on the 2024 primary than Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida — $9.1 million to roughly his $5 million — even as he out-raised her overall.
But both Ms. Haley and Mr. DeSantis’s fund-raising figures were dwarfed by the man they are chasing in the polls: Former President Donald J. Trump announced in recent days that he had raised $45.5 million in the quarter and had $36 million on hand that is eligible to be spent on the primary.
As DeSantus makes his last stand, it’s clear Ron is hell-bent on completely beclowning himself before his dying campaign grinds to a halt.
The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the “Kiss of Death.”