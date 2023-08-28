Donald Trump Says Ron DeSantis Rumored to Exit Presidential Race for Florida Senate Challenge – DeSantis Campaign Responds

In a recent post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the alleged dwindling prospects of Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign.

Trump speculated that DeSantis might withdraw from the presidential race to instead challenge Rick Scott for his Senate seat in Florida.

“Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate. Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

While DeSantis began his Presidential campaign with considerable support, recent surveys show a decline, sometimes positioning him 3rd or 4th in key states.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to DeSantis’ campaign for a request for comment but has not received a response as of the time of this writing.

According to Newsweek, Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign denied former President Trump’s claim that DeSantis was considering withdrawing from the 2024 election.

“Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about Ron DeSantis’ winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed,” Bryan Griffin, a press secretary for DeSantis’ campaign, said in a statement.

“They know this is a two-man race, and we will carry this on to a win in this presidential primary. Instead of pushing fake news from New Jersey, the Trump campaign should be focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage before it’s too late,” he added.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that responding to hurricanes in his state is more important than being on the campaign trail.

“There’s a time and a place to have political season, but then there’s a time and a place to say that this is something that’s life threatening,” DeSantis said.

Critics argued that DeSantis should devote more time to his gubernatorial responsibilities rather than a Presidential campaign they see as uncertain.

One user commented, “No kidding, we’re supposed to be impressed by this? After all he did run for the governor of Florida, damn, right he better get his butt off the campaign trail. He shouldn’t even be there to begin with.”

Another wrote, “Well, we’re sitting in Hernando County Fl and there is no water to be had anywhere. We are 1.5 days away from landfall of a Cat 3. So, he has time to campaign for president but not to do the job we hired him for. I regret being snookered by him. Fool me once…. This is Andrew2.0.”

“What a shame. Ron’s been a very good governor. Running for president was such a HUGE mistake. Like watching someone who’s been a great driver for years suddenly, and intentionally, drive his car off a cliff,” another said.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.