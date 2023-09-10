“KISS OF DEATH COUNTDOWN: 45 Days Left” – Trump Campaign SLAMS DeSantis After Never Back Down Chief Jeff Roe Gave Him 60 days to Win

Ron DeSantis’ campaign for President is in total freefall as he continues dropping in the polls and losing major donor support. His lead strategist Jeff Roe says they need an additional $50 million by September 27.

A new statement from President Trump’s campaign reminds DeSantis that he only has about 45 days left until his handler, Jeff Roe, pulls him out of the race.

It has been rumored that DeSantis, due to his many troubles, will drop out of the race for President to challenge Senator Rick Scott for the Senate Seat in Florida. He should do what the people of Florida elected him to do and be Governor instead.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Never Back Down PAC chief strategist Jeff Roe told donors hours before the first primary Debate on August 24 in Iowa that DeSantis needs to beat Trump in “the next 60 days.” Roe further begged the donors “with urgency in his voice” for an additional $50 million before the next debate on September 27 and $5 million each month just to campaign in Iowa, according to the NY Times. Trump is currently destroying DeSantis 51-14 in the Iowa polls. Trump also secured the endorsement of the very popular South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last week.

Following new reports that DeSantis has privately “expressed regrets over Jeff Roe’s hiring as a lead strategist at the super PAC Never Back Down,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung responded, saying DeSantis has been ” ‘apoplectic’ over his puppet master Jeff Roe.” “It’s safe to say when the Always Back Down drama bus is a-rockin,’ don’t come a-knockin,’” Cheung added in reference to their cheesy campaign bus.

The bus appeared to “back down” or break down late last month.

DeSantis and his Never Back Down bus backed down. He is stuck. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6u30ug8RGM — 🏴‍☠️ Bob Lawrence🟧 🟦–Obama is #1 (@TrumpluvsObama) August 21, 2023

About one week after this 60-day deadline and major donor push was announced, DeSantis Super PAC founder John Thomas admitted DeSantis had a “failure to launch, and he’s never recovered.” They “drafted” DeSantis to run and beat Trump because they believed “he’s got the stuff,” said Thomas.

Citing issues with donor support and “rapidly burning through cash,” Thomas revealed that he and other major donors “reversed course to get behind Donald Trump,” noting Trump’s “flawless campaign” and calling him “the best person to beat Joe Biden in the General.” Thomas added, “looking back, it seems quite clear that DeSantis might not be ready for prime time,” and “it was a miscalculation on our behalf.”

Alternatively, President Trump is doing exceedingly well with fundraising. The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Trump broke his personal campaign finance record with $4.18 million in 24 hours and over $10 million in less than a week after far-left Communist prosecutors arrested him on 13 counts in Georgia and took his mugshot for the leftist media. Trump now has Joe Biden, and the radical left Democrats are raising him millions of dollars.

Trump is already the clear Republican Nominee for President and the frontrunner in the General Election. Even DeSantis’ team members know it!

As we head into the 60-day deadline and the first caucus in Iowa, we had a chance to see the two candidates go head to head at the big Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones football game, where President Trump dominated with crowds, enthusiasm, and just overall likeability. The Iowa Hawkeyes, who endorsed President Trump in 2016, also beat the Iowa State Cyclones 20-6.

A DeSantis official says they hope for a “strong second place” in caucus states like Iowa. “I don’t think there’s a single state we have to win,” they also said.

Politico reports,

“I don’t think there’s a single state we have to win,” the DeSantis campaign official said. “I would say there’s a lot of pressure on the former president of the United States not to lose Iowa.” To date, Trump has dominated polls in Iowa, while DeSantis has held steady in second place. An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll out Friday found 51 percent of likely GOP caucus-goers selected the former president as their lead choice, compared to 14 percent for DeSantis. The only other candidate to hit double digits was Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, at 10 percent. Meanwhile, the Florida governor’s team was buoyed by a public-opinion survey — released by a nonprofit that has been boosting positive DeSantis coverage — showing he had a post-debate bounce in Iowa.

Following this apparent “gaffe” and rumors of utter collapse in DeSantis’ Campaign, the Trump Campaign published the following press release on their website:

DeSantis should drop out and denounce the Biden Regime for trying to rig another election by arresting and politically persecuting Donald J. Trump.