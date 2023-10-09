WATCH LIVE NOW: THOUSANDS TURN OUT at 6 AM for President Trump’s Rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire – Trump Took The Stage at 12 PM ET

by

Above: The line for President Trump’s Wolfeboro, New Hampshire campaign rally at roughly 6 am ET

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 12 pm ET in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where he leads by over 40 points, following a massive Caucus training push in Iowa, where he is also destroying his opponents, on Saturday.

Massive crowds began lining up in below-50-degree temperatures before 6 am local time. By 7 am, thousands were waiting to see President Trump outside the Kingswood Arts Center. in Wolfeboro.

Via Daniel Baldwin OANN:

GET TICKETS HERE:

Right Side Broadcasting Network began coverage of the event at roughly 9:30 am ET. Watch live below.

Trump leads Ron DeSantis, who is surprisingly still in second place after a failure to recoup his early losses, by 44 points among Republican voters in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s 2024 GOP Primary Election is scheduled on an undecided date in January 2024.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump had two events across Iowa on Saturday, where he leads by over 30 points with 51% of support in the January 15 Caucus. 

View some highlights of Trump’s most recent Iowa Trip here, here, and here:

WATCH: Highlights From President Trump’s Campaign Event in Waterloo, Iowa: Trump Slams “Legitimate Dummy” Joe Biden, His Weak Threats and His Beach Body – “It’s Not a Pretty Sight!” (VIDEO)

President Trump posted the following press release last week:

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Deliver Remarks in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

October 03, 2023

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12:00PM EDT.

 

Date and Time

Monday, October 9, 2023
12:00PM EDT

 

Venue

Kingswood Arts Center
396 S Main Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894

 

Timeline of Events

9:00AM – Doors Open

11:00AM – Program Begins

12:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

 

General Admission Tickets

REGISTER HERE

 

Request Media Credentials

REGISTER HERE

Via RSBN:

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters in Wolfeboro, NH on Monday, October 9th, 2023.

The broadcast is expected to begin at 9:30 am ET.

Please note, times are subject to change.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP's Arizona correspondent, is now on assignment in Washington DC.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

