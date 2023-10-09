WATCH LIVE NOW: THOUSANDS TURN OUT at 6 AM for President Trump’s Rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire – Trump Took The Stage at 12 PM ET

Above: The line for President Trump’s Wolfeboro, New Hampshire campaign rally at roughly 6 am ET

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 12 pm ET in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where he leads by over 40 points, following a massive Caucus training push in Iowa, where he is also destroying his opponents, on Saturday.

Massive crowds began lining up in below-50-degree temperatures before 6 am local time. By 7 am, thousands were waiting to see President Trump outside the Kingswood Arts Center. in Wolfeboro.

Via Daniel Baldwin OANN:

Monday at 6am in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. The line to see Pres. Trump later has already formed and is growing by the minute. pic.twitter.com/DjrODn3epN — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 9, 2023

Another Trump speech. Another massive turnout. This time: New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/odqmnQioTt — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 9, 2023

We’re going to need a bigger venue in New Hampshire… What a Monday crowd for Pres. Trump! pic.twitter.com/dT4MltBR4G — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 9, 2023

Right Side Broadcasting Network began coverage of the event at roughly 9:30 am ET. Watch live below.

Trump leads Ron DeSantis, who is surprisingly still in second place after a failure to recoup his early losses, by 44 points among Republican voters in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s 2024 GOP Primary Election is scheduled on an undecided date in January 2024.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump had two events across Iowa on Saturday, where he leads by over 30 points with 51% of support in the January 15 Caucus.

President Trump posted the following press release last week:

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Deliver Remarks in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire October 03, 2023 Facebook

Twitter

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12:00PM EDT. Date and Time Monday, October 9, 2023

12:00PM EDT Venue Kingswood Arts Center

396 S Main Street

Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Timeline of Events 9:00AM – Doors Open 11:00AM – Program Begins 12:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks General Admission Tickets REGISTER HERE Request Media Credentials REGISTER HERE Via RSBN: