WATCH: Highlights From President Trump’s Campaign Event in Waterloo, Iowa: Trump Slams “Legitimate Dummy” Joe Biden, His Weak Threats and His Beach Body – “It’s Not a Pretty Sight!” (VIDEO)

President Trump was once again ON FIRE speaking to a massive crowd in Waterloo, Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Trump’s doubleheader in Iowa, starting with an event in Waterloo at 2pm CT. What was supposed to be a small caucus training and speaking event turned into a massive full-blown, max-capacity rally with standing room only. Trump is expected to mop the floor with the RINOs in the Republican Primary.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump is DOMINATING in Iowa with more than 50% of support, according to a recent CBS News Poll. Trump also leads Ron DeSantis by over 50% in a nationwide poll. He said in Iowa today that it would be “an electoral miracle” if Ron DeSantis actually won.

Trump no longer needs to give his Primary opponents more airtime by talking about them. Today, he destroyed Biden and the Democrats’ radical left agenda.

Watch some highlights from Trump’s Waterloo speech below:

President Trump highlighted his massive and “legendary” lead in Iowa. “Nationally, we’re leading by numbers that nobody’s ever seen before,” said the 2024 frontrunner.

Trump said, “Next November, we’re going to, very simply, Make America Great Again,” and the crowd went NUTS, chanting “USA!” Trump told the crowd, “I’ve never seen spirit like this. The spirit is incredible.”

Trump spoke out on the Democrats’ election fraud, saying, “the best way to stop the cheating is to SWAMP them.”

Trump SLAMMED Joe Biden, calling him a legitimate dummy. Because of this, China has “got our number,” said Trump.

Trump further compared Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter, saying Jimmy Carter’s going to go down as one of the greatest Presidents in history in comparison to crooked Joe Biden. He also made fun of Biden for his weak physical shape, gross beach days, and threats he makes to others, asking them to “take it outside.” “It’s not a pretty sight,” the President said of Biden on the beach. “I have a much better body than him.” This was HILARIOUS.

“It’s like April Fools,” said Trump of this radical agenda and the circus in DC.

America can see what’s going on and they rigged the 2020 election. Trump commented on the Democrats’ cheating, saying, “The only reason they won’t approve voter id is because they want to cheat.”

Trump commented on the Democrats’ cheating through lawfare and weaponized prosecutors. “We’re going to obliterate the Deep State,” he declared before joking that someone could be indicted for “walking across the street incorrectly.”People realize they’re fake and phony, and they’re political,” he said of his four junk indictments and rising poll numbers.

Trump also spoke out on the border wall and how the Biden regime ended construction, sold all the materials for pennies on the dollar, and will now build a wall almost three years after opening the border to cartels, terrorists, and criminals.

In another funny moment, Trump polled the crowd on his dancing skills, after telling the crowd that First Lady Melania does not like his dance! The crowd loves it, though!

President Trump closed out his rally by promising to Make America “Greater Than Ever Before.” He also did his classic dance.