WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks Across Iowa – Waterloo, IA at 2PM – NOW IN CEDAR RAPIDS (VIDEO)

UPDATE: President Trump concluded his remarks in Waterloo at approximately 3pm CT, and he is now speaking in Cedar Rapids. Watch live below.

President Trump is taking the stage in dark blue Waterloo, Iowa, as he campaigns in the first caucus state with two speaking engagements today.

The Iowa Caucus is on January 15, and President Trump is still DOMINATING in the state, recent polling data shows.

Hillary Clinton reportedly spoke to a crowd of just 200 people in Waterloo, a blue district, but Trump filled the room to maximum capacity with more than 1,500 people today.

Fun fact: Hillary Clinton held a rally at this exact location in Waterloo in 2016. About 200 people showed up. Today? More than 1500 people showed up for Trump (some had to be turned away due to capacity). And that’s with a second speech happening in Cedar Rapids. — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 7, 2023

Trump will also speak tonight in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 5pm CT. Register for the event here!

As usual, his smaller campaign events look like rallies with thousands in attendance.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump was in Iowa last Sunday for what was supposed to be a small caucus training and speaking event, and it turned into a massive rally with standing room only, according to RSBN correspondents. Thousands lined up to enter the event three hours or more before President Trump was set to speak.

As we reported, Trump stopped to meet with farmers before leaving the state, and he even signed one of their massive combine harvesters.

The same thing is happening today! OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin said that the line to get into the “commit to caucus event” wrapped around the parking lot with video of thousands filling the room:

Jam packed in Waterloo, Iowa. The line to get in still wraps around the parking lot. Pres. Trump is going to WIPE THE FLOOR in Iowa on January 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/95Fbmd8Ce3 — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 7, 2023

Trump walked out to a “roaring” crowd that “felt like an earthquake, said Baldwin:

The crowd reaction to Pres. Trump walking out in Waterloo felt like an earthquake. The crowd was roaring!! pic.twitter.com/uynzl9hhWV — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 7, 2023

Watch live below via RSBN: