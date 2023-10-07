WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks Across Iowa – Waterloo, IA at 2PM – NOW IN CEDAR RAPIDS (VIDEO)

UPDATE: President Trump concluded his remarks in Waterloo at approximately 3pm CT, and he is now speaking in Cedar Rapids. Watch live below.

President Trump is taking the stage in dark blue Waterloo, Iowa, as he campaigns in the first caucus state with two speaking engagements today.

The Iowa Caucus is on January 15, and President Trump is still DOMINATING in the state, recent polling data shows.

Hillary Clinton reportedly spoke to a crowd of just 200 people in Waterloo, a blue district, but Trump filled the room to maximum capacity with more than 1,500 people today.

Trump will also speak tonight in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 5pm CT. Register for the event here!

As usual, his smaller campaign events look like rallies with thousands in attendance.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump was in Iowa last Sunday for what was supposed to be a small caucus training and speaking event, and it turned into a massive rally with standing room only, according to RSBN correspondents. Thousands lined up to enter the event three hours or more before President Trump was set to speak.

As we reported, Trump stopped to meet with farmers before leaving the state, and he even signed one of their massive combine harvesters.

The same thing is happening today! OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin said that the line to get into the “commit to caucus event” wrapped around the parking lot with video of thousands filling the room:

Trump walked out to a “roaring” crowd that “felt like an earthquake, said Baldwin:

Watch live below via RSBN:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is now on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

