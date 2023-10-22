Michigan State Issues Apology After Image of Hitler Appears on Scoreboard Before Game

During Saturday’s college football game between Michigan State and Michigan, a trivia question before the game resulted in a disturbing image being displayed on the scoreboard.

An image of a smiling Adolf Hitler was shown as part of a pregame trivia question about Hitler’s place of birth.

Michigan State issued a statement about the incident saying the school uses a third party for the content that will no longer be used.

ESPN reports:

“We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values,” Michigan State associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. “MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.” No other quizzes were displayed on the videoboard during the game, which the Wolverines won 49-0.

The incident is especially troubling at a time when antisemitic sentiment is on full display on college campuses across the country.

Dr. Mika Tosca, a climate scientist, activist and associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), referred to Israelis as “pigs,” “savages,” and “irredeemable excrement” on social media.

Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history at Cornell University, spoke during a pro-Palestine protest Sunday and shared that the deadly Hamas terrorist attack was “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

An instructor at Stanford University was suspended after reportedly making Jewish students stand in a corner with their belongings while he delivered a rant belittling the genocide of millions of Jews in the Holocaust.

At Harvard University, 31 student groups signed a letter blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis including 260 young adults at a concert on Saturday morning.

Students at The University of Wisconsin openly cheered Hamas killers chanting “Glory to the Martyrs!” at a rally on campus.

Tragically, early Saturday morning beloved Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was brutally murdered outside her home in Detroit, Michigan, less than 100 miles from Michigan State’s campus.