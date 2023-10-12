University of Wisconsin Students Cheer Hamas Killers – Chant “Glory to the Martyrs!” at Pro-Palestinian Student Protest after Hamas Terrorists Slaughter Over 1,000 Jews

by

Geoffrey Datz stumbled upon a protest on the University of Wisconsin campus on Tuesday in support of the Hamas killers who slaughtered 260 Jewish kids at a dance party on Saturday morning.

The protesters were chanting, “Glory to the martyrs!” The “martyrs” are, of course, the Hamas terrorists who were killed by Jews before they were able to finish their mass slaughter of Jews on Saturday.

This was just one of several very vocal pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests at a US university this week following the Hamas Sabbath terror attack in Israel.

These people support the slaughter of innocent kids at a rave.

They believe they are the oppressors.
We are living in scary times.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.