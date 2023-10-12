University of Wisconsin Students Cheer Hamas Killers – Chant “Glory to the Martyrs!” at Pro-Palestinian Student Protest after Hamas Terrorists Slaughter Over 1,000 Jews

Geoffrey Datz stumbled upon a protest on the University of Wisconsin campus on Tuesday in support of the Hamas killers who slaughtered 260 Jewish kids at a dance party on Saturday morning.

The protesters were chanting, “Glory to the martyrs!” The “martyrs” are, of course, the Hamas terrorists who were killed by Jews before they were able to finish their mass slaughter of Jews on Saturday.

This was just one of several very vocal pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests at a US university this week following the Hamas Sabbath terror attack in Israel.

These people support the slaughter of innocent kids at a rave.

They believe they are the oppressors.

We are living in scary times.