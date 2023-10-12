After Backlash Against 31 Student Groups Supporting Hamas Killers and Threats of Wall Street Boycott – Harvard University President Releases Statement Condemning Hamas

31 Harvard University student groups signed a letter blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis including 260 young adults at a concert on Saturday morning.
The Harvard students stand with those committing war crimes, shooting children in bed, and cutting babies’ heads off.
Over 1,000 Jews were killed in the mass murder spree including 20 Americans.
The youths at Harvard support this.
What a wonderful university!
The public reaction to this public letter by Harvard students has been near-universal disgust,
Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman called on Harvard on Wednesday to release all of the names of the students that are members of these 31 anti-Semitic campus groups.
Hackman wants to make sure these young Hamas supporters are never hired by a Wall Street firm.
Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is calling on Harvard to release the names of students in the groups that signed the pro-terror statement so that employers do not “inadvertently” hire them in the future. https://t.co/Xx5un4zbmY
— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 12, 2023
As Michael LaChance reported last night – several of the young Harvard minds are now worried about their careers.
Harvard students are legit worried that their open Hamas support will affect future job opportunities with Goldman. https://t.co/OBS2H9dZlW
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 11, 2023
On Tuesday Harvard University President Claudine Gay was forced to release a statement condemning Hamas.
Gay has been president for less than a year. Clearly, she does not have the moral compass needed for the job.
This only came after pressure from powerful business voices repulsed with the idea of hiring any of these young war crime supporters.
Via The Harvard Crimson.
Amid fierce national backlash, Harvard President Claudine Gay forcefully condemned the Hamas attack on Israel and distanced the University from a group of student organizations who signed onto a statement that called Israel “entirely responsible” for the ongoing violence in the region.
Gay wrote in a statement to The Crimson Tuesday morning that “while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.”
The statement came less than 16 hours after Gay and 17 other senior administrators released the University’s first public statement about the war in Israel and Gaza in an email to Harvard affiliates Monday evening.
Gay’s administration had come under fire from a wide array of figures over the weekend, first for its lack of response and then for failing to forcefully condemn Hamas or antisemitism broadly in the University’s initial statement — which contained no reference to the letter by the Palestine Solidarity Committee.
A representative for the Palestine Solidarity Committee did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday.
Gay’s follow-up statement on Tuesday also contained a forceful condemnation of Hamas after some Harvard affiliates criticized the University’s statement on Monday for failing to denounce the group directly.