After Backlash Against 31 Student Groups Supporting Hamas Killers and Threats of Wall Street Boycott – Harvard University President Releases Statement Condemning Hamas

31 Harvard University student groups signed a letter blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis including 260 young adults at a concert on Saturday morning.

The Harvard students stand with those committing war crimes, shooting children in bed, and cutting babies’ heads off.

Over 1,000 Jews were killed in the mass murder spree including 20 Americans.

The youths at Harvard support this.

What a wonderful university!

The public reaction to this public letter by Harvard students has been near-universal disgust,

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman called on Harvard on Wednesday to release all of the names of the students that are members of these 31 anti-Semitic campus groups.

Hackman wants to make sure these young Hamas supporters are never hired by a Wall Street firm.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is calling on Harvard to release the names of students in the groups that signed the pro-terror statement so that employers do not “inadvertently” hire them in the future. https://t.co/Xx5un4zbmY — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 12, 2023

As Michael LaChance reported last night – several of the young Harvard minds are now worried about their careers.

Harvard students are legit worried that their open Hamas support will affect future job opportunities with Goldman. https://t.co/OBS2H9dZlW — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 11, 2023

On Tuesday Harvard University President Claudine Gay was forced to release a statement condemning Hamas.

Gay has been president for less than a year. Clearly, she does not have the moral compass needed for the job.

This only came after pressure from powerful business voices repulsed with the idea of hiring any of these young war crime supporters.

Via The Harvard Crimson.