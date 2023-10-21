Detroit Synagogue Leader Found Stabbed To Death Outside Her Home

A Synagogue leader in Detroit was brutally murdered outside her home. Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning.

Woll was a leader at her neighborhood Synagogue since 2022. She also previously worked on reelection campaigns for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Detroit Free Press reported:

A politically connected Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed dead this morning outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown. Samantha Woll, 40, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 and previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and on the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats. Police said in an afternoon statement that were investigating a body found stabbed multiple times in the 1300 block of Joliet Place. A trail of blood led to the victim’s home, where police said they believe the crime occurred.

Michigan Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed her sympathies over the brutal murder of Samantha Woll.

I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone. pic.twitter.com/gIYRP4USaj — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) October 21, 2023

There has been a wave of anti-Semitism since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week about a UC Davis Professor who was making threats against Jews.

There is an epidemic of mentally ill people who run academia. It’s bad enough that universities all across the U.S. are tainted by leftist professors, but with these kinds of people, we are reaching new levels.

Transgender UC Davis Professor Jemma Decristo made threats against Jews last week after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel and slaughtered more than 1,300 Jews.

The professor referenced ‘Zionist journalists’ and was quoted as saying on his/her UC Davis page: “one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda and misinformation, they have houses w addresses, kids in school, they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more.” After the quote there are emojis with a knife, axe, and blood droplets.

High school kids in San Francisco this week marched in the hallway chanting, “Palestine must be free, from the rivers to the sea.” The whole point of being in school is to get an education. But here we see these young people promoting a group that endorses violence during school hours.

Watch:

We must stop importing people who hate Jews and hate America. The experiment has officially failed. pic.twitter.com/wo46kmAMwr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 19, 2023

