Chicago Art Professor Who Called Israelis “Pigs” “Savages” “Irredeemable Excrement” Issues Apology After Being Called Out for Disgusting Behavior

Dr. Mika Tosca, a climate scientist, activist and associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), has issued an apology for her disgusting antisemitic comments on social media which referred to Israelis as “pigs,” “savages,” and “irredeemable excrement.”

Mika also called Israel’s defense against Hamas terrorists, who killed more than 1,400 people including children and elderly civilians, and kidnapped more than 200 others, “propaganda” that is “downright evil.”

Tosca describes herself as a “radically optimistic transsexual climate scientist.“

Tosca’s full post read, “Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. The propaganda has been downright evil. After the past week, if your eyes aren’t open to the crimes against humanity that Israel is committing and has committed for decades, and will continue to commit, then I suggest you open them.”

“It’s disgusting and grotesque. May they all rot in hell.”

StopAntisemitism shared Tosca’s apology.

“[Israelis] did not — and do not — deserve [what I said], and I was wrong to post what I posted; I know that my words perpetuated harmful stereotypes.”

“I allowed my reaction to the violence in Israel and Palestine to take an inappropriate and offensive form, and I am taking proactive steps to learn how I can do better and be better.”

“To the many Israeli and Jewish people who I hurt with my words: I am truly sorry. I own my mistake and promise to be better. I hope you can forgive me.”

In a statement to The New York Post, SAIC said that it was aware of the “hateful views” Tosca shared on social media and that SAIC “repudiates” them.

“Those views are not reflective of the School or the values we as a community share,” officials said.

Author Douglas Murray joined Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi and slammed Tosca as a “reprehensible” woman for her descriptions of Jewish people.

“She described Israelis and Jews as pigs, savages and irredeemable excrement. Well good luck to her with her optimism – if she was in the Gaza being her transsexual climate optimist self. I reckon she’d last about 24 hours at the hands of Hamas and co.”

Academics across the country, however, seem to echo Tosca’s views.

Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history at Cornell University, spoke during a pro-Palestine protest Sunday and shared that the deadly Hamas terrorist attack was “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

An instructor at Stanford University was suspended for his abhorrent treatment of Jewish students, in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks on civilians, during a required undergraduate course called “Civil, Liberal and Global Education.” The university’s president and provost called the incident an “identity-based targeting” of students.