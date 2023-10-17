Cornell University Professor Says News of Hamas Terrorist Attack ‘Exhilarating’ and ‘Exciting’

Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history at Cornell University, spoke during a pro-Palestine protest Sunday and shared that the deadly Hamas terrorist attack was “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

Parents are paying $65,000+ a year for their children to be indoctrinated with hate.

The New York Post reports:

The footage of Rickford’s impassioned speech was also shared with The Post by two other tipsters. They declined to say when and where exactly the rally took place, but both said they were shocked by the brazen remarks. The prof said the coordinated Oct. 7 attack, in which militants broke through concrete walls and paraglided into Israel to indiscriminately murdered civilians “shifted the balance of politics and punctured the illusion of invincibility” of Israel, which has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since terrorist group Hamas seized power there in 2007. “That’s what they’ve done. You don’t have to be a Hamas supporter to recognize it,” he said.

Rickford continued, “It was exhilarating. It was exhilarating, it was energizing. And if they weren’t exhilarated by this challenge to the monopoly of violence, the shifting of the violence of power, then they would not be human. I was exhilarated.”

In 2021, Rickford wrote an article for Vox titled,“How Black Lives Matter reenergized Black-Palestinian solidarity,” writing, “Such expressions of kinship do not erupt spontaneously. Many of the latest manifestations of African American-Palestinian mutuality reflect the work of US organizations such as Existence Is Resistance that have designed political education campaigns to counter Western erasures and distortions of Palestinian socio-historical realities.”

Rickford is not alone in his extreme views at Cornell.

Last week, Derron Borders, a diversity and inclusion director at Cornell, posted support for Palestinians and criticized Israel after Hamas terrorists specifically targeted and murdered women and children.

Borders shared on Instagram, “When you hear about Israel this morning and the resistance being launched by Palestinians, remember against all odds Palestinians are fighting for life, dignity, and freedom — alongside others doing the same — against settle colonization, imperialism, capitalism, white supremacy, which the United States is the model.”

“Fu** your fake outrage at Palestine when you’ve literally been silent about the violence perpetuated by Israel against Palestine every day.”

After backlash, he posted a lukewarm apology saying that the massacre was “inexcusable” but he could not help continuing to criticize the victims of terror saying, “The atrocities and violence towards innocent people in Israel is absolutely horrifying and should be condemned. The state-sanctioned violence and denial of self-determination for the Palestinian people by the Israeli government is also terrible and should be condemned.”

Cornell, however, does not have an issue depicting some people as terrorists.

The Gateway Pundit reported on an event on diversity and inclusion in the labor movement where professors at the University displayed cartoons depicting Republicans as knife-wielding terrorists, raving lunatics, and even molesters.