Kari Lake Issues Challenge to MSNBC’s Morning Mika and Morning Joe After Run-in at Airport – Mika Records Kari, Allegedly Calls her “Delusional” and a “Liar”

Kari Lake challenged liberal commentators Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, to have her on MSNBC’s Morning Joe yesterday after a run-in at an airport in Florida where Mika attempted to secretly record her while attacking her as “delusional” and a “liar.

Clearly, Morning Mika is no James O’Keefe. The hilarious photo below shows Mika attempting to record Kari Lake while conversing with Mika’s husband, Joe.

She then attacked Kari like a true leftist.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kari shared,

Ran into Joe & Mika from @MSNBC at the airport.@joenbc was fairly nice, but his wife @morningmika started recording me, called me a “Liar” & said I was “Delusional” They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV. I wonder if they’d be brave enough to have me on their show?

Ran into Joe & Mika from @MSNBC at the airport. @joenbc was fairly nice, but his wife @morningmika started recording me, called me a “Liar” & said I was “Delusional” They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV. I wonder if they’d be brave enough to have me on their show? pic.twitter.com/2HZZSG9yDM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 19, 2023

Kari Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “at the end of the conversation, I asked her if she was recording, and she admitted she was.” According to Kari, Joe Scarborough became perturbed when he discovered that his unhinged wife recorded the conversation.

Lake said she did not consent to being recorded, but Florida’s two-party recording laws do not apply in public spaces like the airport.

Mika can legally release the audio tape but likely will not because of her alleged meltdown and attacks against Lake. Lake, a trained professional in taking on the fake news media, certainly did not fumble or budge to hacks like Scarborough and Mika.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Kari Lake absolutely dunked on a leftist NBC Hack during a previous trip to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on the day of Trump’s sham indictment by leftwing Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg.

It is unlikely MSNBC will ever invite Kari Lake on Morning Joe, but the challenge is waiting for them.

.