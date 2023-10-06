FIREWORKS! Reporters Spar with Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden Border Wall Construction and Broken Promises (VIDEO)

Reporters on Thursday repeatedly grilled Karine Jean-Pierre on Joe Biden’s decision to break his promise and build a border wall in Texas.

Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

As Joe Biden’s first act as president, he signed an executive order to stop the construction of the Trump border wall. Biden opened the US border to illegal aliens.

Under Joe Biden’s watch, more than 7 million illegal aliens have poured over the US border.

In August Maria Bartiromo announced that the Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300 million for $2 million.

Now, just two months later Joe Biden is building more border wall in Texas. It took the regime two-and-a-half years of open borders and 7 million illegal aliens flooding into the country to admit that President Trump was right.

Biden is getting slammed by far-left open borders zealots for his decision to build a border wall in South Texas.

White House reporters also piled on. At least 7 reporters repeatedly grilled Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s 180 on construction of the border wall.

Fox News Peter Doocy: “Biden didn’t say ‘there will not be another ft of wall constructed excepted what was appropriated in 2019’. He said, ‘there will not be another ft of wall constructed in my administration.’ So, something changed. What?”

Karine Jean-Pierre repeated Biden’s lie: “You want us to break that law?”

Doocy sparred with Karine Jean-Pierre.

KJP: “You want us to not comply w/the law.”

Doocy: “I’m not–I’m asking.”

KJP: “What you–but what you want us to not comply–”

Doocy: “–he was declarative.”

KJP: “Do you want us to not comply with the law. You want us to not be an administration that follows the rule of law.”

Doocy continued: “If you have to build a border wall, but you don’t think it’s going to work, then, once it’s done, are you just going to tear it down?”

KJP shot back: “I’m not getting into hypotheticals from here. I’m just telling you what I can tell you from here.”

ABC’s Karen Travers peppered KJP with questions about Biden’s claim he asked Congress to cancel the funds appropriated for the border wall.

“So, I don’t have the exact timeline on when those happened.”

A Telemundo reporter said: Biden “is not keeping his promises…to the immigrant community, to environmentalists because he’s waiving environmental laws to build this wall. Is there any concern he’s not keeping his promises?”

KJP shot back: “He is always working to keep them.”

Telemundo’s Cristina Londono Rooney pressed KJP on Biden’s broken promiese: “Is he concerned about this border issue because it does look like he’s backtracking on a promise?”

KJP: “He’s been very clear…DHS is complying by the law. We are following the law here. It’s as simple as that.”

KJP was referring to Joe Biden’s absurd claim that he tried to stop the new border wall construction despite waiving 26 federal laws in South Texas to build the border wall and admitting there is a crisis.

Biden’s statement on the border wall directly contradicts DHS Chief Mayorkas’ statement on the border wall.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in an announcement.

Biden blamed Congress for the border wall construction.

“The border wall money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate – to redirect the money – they didn’t. They wouldn’t. And in the mean time there is nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can’t stop that!” Biden said.