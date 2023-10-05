CHANGE: Mayorkas Finally Admits ‘Immediate Need’ for More Border Wall in Texas

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is now saying that there is an immediate need for more border wall in Texas, to deal with the never-ending flow of illegal border crossers.

This is quite a change for the Biden administration. Biden vowed not to build another mile of border wall when he took office.

Is this a sign of coming change or are we being played?

FOX News reports:

Mayorkas cites ‘immediate need’ to waive regulations, build border wall in Texas as immigration surges DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is citing an “acute and immediate need” to waive dozens of federal laws in order to build a border wall in south Texas where illegal migration has surged, a sharp contrast to dismissals of the use of such barriers in the early days of the administration. The agency posted an announcement on the U.S. Federal Register which outlines construction in Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley Sector — where the administration says there is “high illegal entry.” The agency says there have been over 245,000 migrant encounters in the sector this fiscal year. Mayorkas says he is using his authority provided by Congress to waive 26 federal laws, including the Clean Air Act, Safe Drinking Water Act and Endangered Species Act. “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996],” Mayorkas said.

So, walls work now?

Do they think no one remembers?

Imagine if Trump had been allowed to finish the wall. Things would look very different now.