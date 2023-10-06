LOL: Beto O’Rourke is Very Upset With Biden Over News of More Border Wall Being Built in Texas

Does everyone remember Beto O’Rourke? He is the rich white guy in Texas who pretends to have a Latino name and runs for public office and loses every other year or so.

He is apparently very upset over the news that the Biden administration is going to build more border wall in Texas.

Do you think Beto has any illegals living in his luxurious home?

RedState reports:

Beto O’Rourke Just Tossed Joe Biden Under the Bus and Backed Over Him While the spotlight has been on Republican inter-party strife lately, there’s trouble in paradise across the aisle. The border crisis has reached levels of disaster so obscene that not even Democrats can ignore it any longer, and the Biden administration is starting to shift its strategy. According to RedState’s Bob Hoge, the president has waived several environmental laws to start construction on a new section of the largely incomplete border wall… As moves go, it’s a rather tepid one, but for true believers, it’s a betrayal. Thrice-failed politician Beto O’Rourke, who has lost races for the governor, senator, and president, is one of those true believers. He’s furious at Biden for daring to take even the smallest step toward sanity. Walls don’t work? That’d be news to, you know, pretty much the entire history of civilization. In context, walls obviously deter illegal entries at the Southern Border (when they don’t have doors welded open). There’s a reason the hot spots for crossings are the shallower portions of the Rio Grande River where illegal immigrants can simply wade across.

Here’s Beto’s tweet:

1. Walls don’t work 2. President Biden promised he wouldn’t build them 3. Now even harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump on border/immigration 4. Wasted opportunity to use executive power to actually fix our asylum system instead of impotent political posturing https://t.co/AQkxokNd2a — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 5, 2023

Hey Francis, all your donors up north are screaming about the illegals in their sanctuary cities.

Take the L, and no, we’re never voting for you. https://t.co/iAuzILOIqS — Calvin (@DarthCalvin) October 5, 2023

If walls don’t work, how does this guy keep people from walking straight into his house? https://t.co/ligdDFn35Q — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) October 5, 2023

Maybe this will be Beto’s next excuse to run for office.