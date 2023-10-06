LOL: Beto O’Rourke is Very Upset With Biden Over News of More Border Wall Being Built in Texas

Does everyone remember Beto O’Rourke? He is the rich white guy in Texas who pretends to have a Latino name and runs for public office and loses every other year or so.

He is apparently very upset over the news that the Biden administration is going to build more border wall in Texas.

Do you think Beto has any illegals living in his luxurious home?

RedState reports:

Beto O’Rourke Just Tossed Joe Biden Under the Bus and Backed Over Him

While the spotlight has been on Republican inter-party strife lately, there’s trouble in paradise across the aisle. The border crisis has reached levels of disaster so obscene that not even Democrats can ignore it any longer, and the Biden administration is starting to shift its strategy.

According to RedState’s Bob Hoge, the president has waived several environmental laws to start construction on a new section of the largely incomplete border wall…

As moves go, it’s a rather tepid one, but for true believers, it’s a betrayal. Thrice-failed politician Beto O’Rourke, who has lost races for the governor, senator, and president, is one of those true believers. He’s furious at Biden for daring to take even the smallest step toward sanity.

Walls don’t work? That’d be news to, you know, pretty much the entire history of civilization. In context, walls obviously deter illegal entries at the Southern Border (when they don’t have doors welded open). There’s a reason the hot spots for crossings are the shallower portions of the Rio Grande River where illegal immigrants can simply wade across.

Here’s Beto’s tweet:

Maybe this will be Beto’s next excuse to run for office.

