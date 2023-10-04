BREAKING: Kari Lake Files Candidacy Paperwork for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate Seat in 2024 – Location Announced for October 10 Rally

Kari Lake on Monday officially filed paperwork with the FEC to run for Arizona’s US Senate seat in 2024.

Maricopa County Recorder and Stephen Richer, who was partially responsible for Lake’s stolen election, said Lake “wouldn’t rationally run for election in 2024” if she believed the elections were corrupt. This is why they steal elections: to disenfranchise voters and prevent good candidates from taking on the swamp. This is the same reason Judges sanction and fine candidates and their attorneys for fighting stolen elections in court.

Just a reminder that if you really believed that the 2020 and 2022 elections were rigged and controlled by the people behind the curtain, thereby depriving the candidate of all agency, you wouldn’t rationally run for election in 2024. https://t.co/6MTT25GCcI — Stephen Richer—MaricopaCountyRecorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) October 3, 2023

After the Primary, Lake will likely face a three-way competition with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I).

Kari Lake already leads in numerous polls. The Gateway Pundit reported on a poll earlier this year that shows Kari Lake as a clear favorite in a Republican Primary, leading her closest RINO competitor by 28 points.

Lake’s official filing comes after she shared a video teasing a Senate run and telling Arizona to “stay tuned” and publicized a rally where she will make a “HUGE announcement” next Tuesday. Register for tickets here.

Lake told The Gateway Pundit on Monday, “Arizona has two TERRIBLE options running for Senate right now. Ruben Gallego, an unhinged Marxist, who believes that border security is racist—and walked out on his 1st wife when she was nine months pregnant, and Kyrsten Sinema continues to claim she’s an Independent, yet she votes with Biden more often than Bernie Sanders does. She prefers Davos and the WEF to Arizona and the grassroots.”

Lake’s “Announcement Rally” on Tuesday will be held at Jetset Magazine, 15220 N 75th St in Phoenix, Arizona 85260. Register for tickets here!

We are just 6 days away from @KariLake's SPECIAL announcement at Jetset Magazine in Scottsdale, AZ! Get your FREE TICKETS now at https://t.co/rERxf5RyMs #CountdownToKarizona pic.twitter.com/f7oa8KR0aE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 4, 2023

Lake also said on social media, “I can’t wait to LAUNCH our movement into the future with all of you!”

In just ONE WEEK, we will take our next steps in this incredible journey that we’ve been on together. I can't wait to LAUNCH our movement into the future with all of you! FREE TICKETS⤵️https://t.co/rERxf5RyMs pic.twitter.com/by7ELzWU5J — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 3, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will provide a live stream and updates on Kari Lake’s big announcement.