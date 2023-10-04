BREAKING: Kari Lake Files Candidacy Paperwork for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate Seat in 2024 – Location Announced for October 10 Rally

Kari Lake on Monday officially filed paperwork with the FEC to run for Arizona’s US Senate seat in 2024.

Maricopa County Recorder and Stephen Richer, who was partially responsible for Lake’s stolen election, said Lake “wouldn’t rationally run for election in 2024” if she believed the elections were corrupt. This is why they steal elections: to disenfranchise voters and prevent good candidates from taking on the swamp. This is the same reason Judges sanction and fine candidates and their attorneys for fighting stolen elections in court.

After the Primary, Lake will likely face a three-way competition with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I).

Kari Lake already leads in numerous polls. The Gateway Pundit reported on a poll earlier this year that shows Kari Lake as a clear favorite in a Republican Primary, leading her closest RINO competitor by 28 points.

Lake’s official filing comes after she shared a video teasing a Senate run and telling Arizona to “stay tuned” and publicized a rally where she will make a “HUGE announcement” next Tuesday. Register for tickets here.

JUST-IN: “Arizona Has Two TERRIBLE Options Running for Senate Right Now” – Kari Lake Expected to Announce US Senate Bid in 3-Way Arizona Race for Independent Kyrsten Sinema’s Seat in “HUGE Announcement” on OCTOBER 10!

Lake told The Gateway Pundit on Monday, “Arizona has two TERRIBLE options running for Senate right now. Ruben Gallego, an unhinged Marxist, who believes that border security is racist—and walked out on his 1st wife when she was nine months pregnant, and Kyrsten Sinema continues to claim she’s an Independent, yet she votes with Biden more often than Bernie Sanders does. She prefers Davos and the WEF to Arizona and the grassroots.”

Lake’s “Announcement Rally” on Tuesday will be held at Jetset Magazine, 15220 N 75th St in Phoenix, Arizona 85260. Register for tickets here!

Lake also said on social media, “I can’t wait to LAUNCH our movement into the future with all of you!”

The Gateway Pundit will provide a live stream and updates on Kari Lake’s big announcement.

 

 

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is now on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

