WATCH LIVE: DAY 2 of Trial in Kari Lake’s Lawsuit to Inspect Maricopa County’s Fraudulent Mail-in Ballot Signatures – 9AM PT/12PM ET

Today is Kari Lake’s last day of trial in her latest lawsuit to inspect fraudulent 2022 mail-in ballot signatures from Maricopa County in her fight against the stolen election.

The hearing starts at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET.

The Gateway Pundit reported live on day one of Lake’s trial last Thursday. RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer testified Thursday on Maricopa County’s illegal mail-in ballot signature verification procedures and excused his office for refusing to be transparent by providing public records

Watch a replay of Thursday’s hearing here:

Maricopa County refuses to provide these records, claiming that it will have a “chilling effect” on voters to know that their information will be made public. Never mind the fact that signatures are used and made public every day for contracts, court documents, home deeds, and checks at the restaurant, just to name a few.

The signatures that Lake’s legal team seeks to examine aren’t even real!

The Gateway Pundit inspected hundreds of illegally verified 2022 mail-in ballot signatures and corresponding voter registration records in Maricopa County through a public records request and reported on the clear fraud involved. See the obviously mismatched signatures and forgeries here.

Hundreds of thousands of these fraudulent signatures were accepted by Maricopa County and added to the voter registration records after employees reviewed them in less than three seconds each.

Watch the trial live below via Real America’s Voice:

This is also available at the Court’s webpage under CV2023-051480.