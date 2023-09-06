BREAKING HUGE: “Voter Identity Theft” – Arizona Judge Defines Voter Registration Record, Rules that Mail-In Ballot Signatures Have Been Compared Illegally! – ORDER INCLUDED

A Yavapai County judge last week ruled in favor of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections in a recent lawsuit that seeks to prohibit the Arizona Secretary of State from enforcing illegal election procedures relating to mail-in ballot signature verification.

Judge John Napper rejected the Motions to Dismiss filed by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a former cartel lawyer, and Mi Familia Vota, a Democrat nonprofit. A status conference has been set for Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

The Judge notes in his order,

“The Court finds the Special Action states claim upon which relief can be granted. The Court finds the Plaintiffs have correctly defined registration record. The 2019 EPM creates a process that contradicts the plain language of A.R.S. §16-550(A). Therefore, this portion of the EPM and the instruction from the Secretary do ‘not have the force of law.'”

This is how they steal elections in Arizona. Hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots are trafficked or inserted with no chain of custody documentation, and someone forges a signature. Sometimes, all it takes is a random scribble on the affidavit.

Under the current Arizona Elections Procedures Manual, when a signature is accepted on a mail-in ballot envelope or a voter uses an in-person polling place touch screen signature log, it is added to the voter’s “registration record” to be used for future reference. Many voters were seen with similar affidavit signatures in consecutive elections that do not match other signatures on their voter registrations or past affidavits. County Recorders just need to cheat consistently with the same bullsh*t signatures.

This new ruling will require voter registration forms to be used for signature verification, as opposed to previously accepted fraudulent mail-in ballots and other signature forms. “Documents are a part of the ‘registration record’ only if they involve the voter’s ‘registration,'” the Judge stated.

The order continues, “Registering to vote is not the same as voting. Applying the plain and obvious meaning of ‘registration,’ the legislature intended for the recorder to attempt to match the signature on the outside of the envelope to the signature on the documents the putative voter used to register.”

Napper concluded, saying, “The language of the statute is clear and unambiguous.”

However, in the last two elections in Maricopa County, hundreds of thousands of signatures were discovered to be “verified” in just a few seconds each. A true comparison of signatures, as required by law, takes much, much longer to do properly. Unscrupulous election employees have been caught not even looking at the signatures. At least one employee simply approved tens of thousands of ballots in a matter of seconds each without looking to verify their accuracy. Mail-in ballots cannot be trusted for free and fair elections.

The Gateway Pundit also reported on an exclusive analysis of a small sample of 2022 election mail-in ballot signatures. Roughly ten percent of the signatures were clear forgeries!

Similar to this lawsuit challenging signature verification processes, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Kari Lake’s lawsuit to access public records from Arizona’s fraudulent 2022 mail-in ballots is also going to trial this month. This is evidence they need to prove the election was stolen in their ongoing appeal against Judge Thompson’s bogus rulings. Lake’s attorneys are expected to file an appeal to the dismissal of her case and fight it all the way to the US Supreme Court if necessary.

Likewise, the Judge in Lake’s case stated, “I am not convinced that the ballot affidavit is a voter registration record. It is a record from which the election officials derive information that becomes part of the voter registration record, but that doesn’t mean the ballot affidavit itself is a voter registration record.”

Arizona Patriot Misty Summers posted on X,

#BREAKING While not Spoken this Yavapai County Court’s Order Shows that SOS @Adrian_FontesViolated AZ Law as Maricopa County Recorder During the 2020 Election. MC Recorder @stephen_richerAlso Violated Those Same Laws in 2022. The complaint below alleges the current EPM contains a definition of “registration record” which deviates significantly from the statute. The court finds that the Plaintiffs have have correctly defined registration record. The 2019 EPM and the instruction from the Secretary do “not have the force of law.” This is the remedy sought in the Special Action. Accordingly, the SOS’s Motion to Dismiss is denied. #Arizona Attorney General @krismayesplease investigate #VoterIdentityTheft

Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm, who is currently engaging in similar litigation against Maricopa County’s fraudulent signature verification system, celebrated the win for election integrity with a repost on Tuesday.

Big news!

Read this. Voter identity theft.

Election fraud. https://t.co/Ms0DIqjBHm — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 6, 2023

Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE) reports,

Arizona Free Enterprise Club v. Fontes Lawsuit against the Arizona Secretary of State brought by RITE, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, and an individual voter, challenging the Secretary of State’s illegal signature matching procedures. RITE argues that county recorders are erroneously permitted to compare signatures on early mail-in ballot envelopes with signatures outside the voter’s registration record, in contravention of state law. Arizona law plainly stipulates that early ballot affidavit signatures must be validated by reference to the registration record. RITE seeks to prevent the secretary from “enforcing or implementing any [practice] that instructs county recorders to validate early ballot affidavit signatures by reference to documents—including without limitation polling place signature rosters and historical early ballot affidavits—that is not a ‘registration record.’” The Secretary of State’s unreasonable interpretation of a “registration record” improperly expands the pool of signatures to which an early ballot affidavit signature may be compared, thus compounding the risk of a false positive. On March 13, 2023, activist attorney Marc Elias moved to intervene in the case on behalf of Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans. On March 21, Mi Familia Vota moved to intervene as well. On April 21, the court granted intervention to both parties. On April 20, the Secretary of State moved to dismiss the case. On May 22, AARA also moved to dismiss.

Read the full order below:

2023 9 1 HONORABLE JOHN NAPPER Under Advisement Ruling and Order by Jordan Conradson on Scribd