WATCH LIVE: Kari Lake’s Lawsuit to Inspect Fraudulent Mail-in Ballot Signatures Goes to Trial AT 9AM PT/12PM ET

Kari Lake’s trial in her lawsuit to inspect 2022 mail-in ballot signatures from Maricopa County starts at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET as she continues her fight against the stolen election.

This lawsuit comes after Maricopa County denied a lawful public records request for mail-in ballot affidavit envelopes that were accepted and counted in Maricopa County’s elections.

The Gateway Pundit inspected hundreds of illegally verified 2022 mail-in ballot signatures and corresponding voter registration records in Maricopa County through a public records request and reported on the clear fraud involved. See the obviously mismatched signatures here:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, hundreds of thousands of fraudulent signatures were accepted by Maricopa County and added to the voter registration records after employees reviewed them in less than three seconds each.

The two-day trial will finish on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has been subpoenaed to testify and defend Maricopa County’s mail-in ballot procedures and their refusal to be transparent. The Recorder oversees mail-in voting operations, which were manipulated to steal the election from Kari Lake.

This evidence will undoubtedly prove the election was rigged in Lake’s upcoming Appeals Court case against the dismissal of her lawsuit to overturn the stolen election. Lake’s team did not have the power to subpoena any evidence, and Maricopa County did not provide access to data before trials in the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Former Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward posted on X, “AZ law states ballot envelopes are legal affidavits swearing that the affiant is telling the truth (in this case, that he or she is lawfully able to sign a mail in or absentee ballot). An affidavit is FOR USE AS EVIDENCE IN COURT. Why would Stevie Richer try to withhold evidence in the @KariLake case? People knowingly sign these understanding they are doing so under penalty of perjury. Here’s the language of the law: https://azleg.gov/ars/16/00547.htm”

Excellent point, Dr. @kelliwardaz. Thank you for fighting election fraud. https://t.co/lvS9WJQVzp — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 21, 2023

Maricopa County contends that these records contain sensitive information, so they refuse to be transparent with elections. What are they hiding?

Earlier this month, a ruling in a separate Yavapai County Court case confirmed that Maricopa County has been incorrectly defining “voter registration record” and unlawfully verifying mail-in ballot signatures. Lake recently released a statement highlighting this decision and telling Arizona she has the “utmost confidence” that she will win her lawsuit at trial today and Monday.

The new Yavapai County Court ruling will require only voter registration forms to be used for signature verification, as opposed to previously accepted fraudulent mail-in ballots and other signature forms. “Documents are a part of the ‘registration record’ only if they involve the voter’s ‘registration,’” the Judge stated. “The language of the statute is clear and unambiguous.”

Under the Arizona Elections Procedures Manual currently in place, when a signature is accepted on a mail-in ballot envelope or a voter uses an in-person polling place touch screen signature log, it is added to the voter’s “registration record” to be used for future reference. Many voters were seen with similar affidavit signatures in consecutive elections that do not match other signatures on their voter registrations or past affidavits. County Recorders just need to cheat consistently with the same bullsh*t signatures.

Likewise, the Judge in Lake’s lawsuit previously told Maricopa County he is “not convinced that the ballot affidavit is a voter registration record.” Therefore, the records would not carry a privacy exception to public records law, as Maricopa County claims.

This important trial will help Kari Lake prove that mail-in voting is a complete sham that does not identify voters.

