Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to Testify TODAY in Kari Lake’s Trial in Lawsuit to Inspect Fraudulent Mail-in Ballot Signatures – SUBPOENA INCLUDED

Kari Lake’s trial in her lawsuit against Maricopa County, challenging a denied public records request for 2022 mail-in ballot signature records, will be held today and Monday, September 25.

Maricopa County Recorder RINO Stephen Richer has been subpoenaed to testify and defend Maricopa County’s mail-in ballot procedures and their refusal to be transparent. The Recorder oversees mail-in voting operations, which were manipulated to steal the election from Kari Lake.

Lake’s trial is today at 101 West Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003, in Courtroom 811 at 9:00am PT. The Gateway Pundit will provide a live stream of this important trial.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s historic fight against the rigged 2022 election and her lawsuit for public 2022 voter signature records. This evidence will undoubtedly prove the election was rigged in Lake’s upcoming Appeals Court battle.

However, Maricopa County contends that these records contain sensitive information, so they refuse to be transparent with elections. What are they hiding?

Earlier this month, a ruling in a separate Yavapai County Court case, confirmed that Maricopa County has been incorrectly defining “voter registration record” and unlawfully verifying mail-in ballot signatures. Lake recently released a statement highlighting this decision and telling Arizona she has the “utmost confidence” that she will win this lawsuit.

The new Yavapai County Court ruling will require only voter registration forms to be used for signature verification, as opposed to previously accepted fraudulent mail-in ballots and other signature forms. “Documents are a part of the ‘registration record’ only if they involve the voter’s ‘registration,’” the Judge stated. “The language of the statute is clear and unambiguous.”

Under the Arizona Elections Procedures Manual currently in place, when a signature is accepted on a mail-in ballot envelope or a voter uses an in-person polling place touch screen signature log, it is added to the voter’s “registration record” to be used for future reference. Many voters were seen with similar affidavit signatures in consecutive elections that do not match other signatures on their voter registrations or past affidavits. County Recorders just need to cheat consistently with the same bullsh*t signatures.

Likewise, the judge in Lake’s lawsuit previously told Maricopa County he is “not convinced that the ballot affidavit is a voter registration record.” Therefore, the records would not carry a privacy exception to public records law, as Maricopa County claims.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Arizona election integrity nonprofit We The People AZ Alliance was also in court Wednesday for oral arguments in their public records lawsuit against Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix and Maricopa County. The Judge indicated he would issue a written ruling on Runbeck and Maricopa County’s Motion to Dismiss “shortly.”

The Gateway Pundit inspected hundreds of illegally verified 2022 mail-in ballot signatures and corresponding voter registration records in Maricopa County through a public records request and reported on the clear fraud involved. See the obviously mismatched signatures here:

Stephen Richer, the so-called Republican responsible for verifying these mail-in ballot signatures, will testify on the stand at trial and attempt to prevent Lake from accessing evidence of a fraudulent election.

Read the full subpoena below:

Stephen Richer Subpoena by Jordan Conradson on Scribd

Yesterday, Richer posted the following desperate and untrue sob story, claiming he is testifying “to defend voter privacy and election security,” to incite paranoia and fear over Kari Lake’s fight for justice.

Note how he gaslights his Democratic supporters into wrongfully thinking Lake “is requesting that all early ballot envelopes — including the voter’s name, address, phone number, and signature — be made public.”

According to ARS 16-168(F), voter registration records, including the voter’s name, address, phone number, and signature, “shall not be accessible or reproduced by any person other than the voter, by an authorized government official in the scope of the official’s duties, for any purpose by an entity designated by the secretary of state as a voter registration agency pursuant to the national voter registration act of 1993 (P.L. 103-31; 107 Stat. 77), for signature verification on petitions and candidate filings, for election purposes and for news gathering purposes by a person engaged in newspaper, radio, television or reportorial work, or connected with or employed by a newspaper, radio or television station or pursuant to a court order. Notwithstanding any other law, a voter’s e-mail address may not be released for any purpose.”

It is likely that Lake’s request falls under the exemption of “election purposes.” The exemption under ARS 16-168(F) of “news gathering purposes” is how The Gateway Pundit was allowed to inspect and reproduce the fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures. Kari Lake assured The Gateway Pundit that her team does not seek to publicize this information. The Gateway Pundit did not make any names, addresses, or phone numbers public.

What is Maricopa County hiding?

Richer: On Thursday morning I will be in state court, on the witness stand, to defend voter privacy and election security. The plaintiff is a former losing candidate for office. Note, however, this is a public records case, it is not an election case. Plaintiff already filed an election contest and lost at every level — trial court, court of appeals, and Arizona Supreme Court. Plaintiff is requesting that all early ballot envelopes — including the voter’s name, address, phone number, and signature — be made public. No county in Arizona has ever done this since early voting in Arizona in 1992. I agree with that long-standing practice. I believe these envelopes are not public record according to state statute. And I believe that making them public would have a chilling effect on voting, would weaken the security controls on early voting, and would open the door to voter harassment. I know it is now fashionable in some circles to upend 30 years of practice without much thought. But I disagree, and I will defend voter privacy and election security on Thursday in my role as the elected Maricopa County Recorder. The case is titled “Lake v. Richer” and is scheduled for trial on Thursday, September 21 and Monday, September 25. With the great partnership of MCAO, and a number of private attorneys, my office has not lost any election-related litigation since I took office. And we have successfully sought sanctions in fees in quite a few cases. I think our winning streak will continue.

The Gateway Pundit will livestream the trial at 9:00am PT.