Weak Kevin McCarthy: Trump Has Nomination Secured – “DeSantis Is Not at the Same Level as President Trump by Any Shape or Form” (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today. During the interview weak Speaker McCarthy weighed in on the 2024 election, Joe Biden’s overdue impeachment, and the upcoming budget negotiations.

McCarthy told Maria that Donald Trump has the nomination secured.

During their discussion Kevin McCarthy bashed Governor Ron DeSantis and admitted that President Trump was stronger than ever since Democrats have used the law as a bludgeon to destroy him.

Speaker McCarthy: President Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016 or 2020. And there’s a reason why. They saw the policies of what he was able to do with America, putting America first, making our economy stronger. We didn’t have inflation. We didn’t have these battles around the world. We didn’t look weak around the world. Maria Bartiromo: Well, it looks like Ron DeSantis is now trying to work with your colleagues who are pushing for a shutdown. Speaker McCarthy: Yeah, but I don’t think that would work anywhere. A shutdown would only give strength to the Democrats. It would give the power to Biden. It wouldn’t pay our troops. It wouldn’t pay our border agents. More people would be coming across. I actually want to achieve something. And this is where President Trump is so smart that he was successful in this; you know President Trump is beating Biden right now in the polls… He’s stronger than he has ever been in this process. And look, I served with Ron DeSantis. He’s not at the same level as President Trump by any shape or form. He would not have gotten elected without President Trump’s endorsement. And so I believe our best step forward, pass our appropriation bills so we’re stronger, take the wokeism out, secure our border to make America stronger.

McCarthy may be weak but he’s not stupid. Trump is crushing it.

Maybe some day Republican voters will have more leaders who are strong AND smart – like President Trump.

Via Midnight Rider.

