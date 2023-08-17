JUST IN: James Comer Reveals List Of Pseudonyms Joe Biden Used As VP – Demands National Archives Hand Over ALL Un-Redacted Records of “Rober L. Peters” aka Joe Biden

House Oversight Committee James Comer on Wednesday dropped a list of pseudonyms Biden used as Vice-president and formally requested the National Archives to hand over all un-redacted records of Biden using them.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer is requesting all unredacted documents and communications from @USNatArchives in which: ▪️Then-VP Joe Biden used a pseudonym ▪️Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied ▪️And all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered… pic.twitter.com/GUPWvPFTuq — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 17, 2023

Biden used the email address “[email protected]” while Barack Obama’s sidekick and that his aide John Flynn cc’d Hunter on 10 emails containing Joe’s schedule between May 18 and June 15, 2016.

He also used “Robin Ware” and “JRB Ware” while “working” as vice-president.

In addition to the pseudonyms, Comer wants records in which Hunter, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer were copied and drafts of Joe’s speech to the Ukrainian Parliament in December 2015.

Comer released the following statement explaining his reason for the National Archives request: