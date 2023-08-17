JUST IN: James Comer Reveals List Of Pseudonyms Joe Biden Used As VP – Demands National Archives Hand Over ALL Un-Redacted Records of “Rober L. Peters” aka Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

House Oversight Committee James Comer on Wednesday dropped a list of pseudonyms Biden used as Vice-president and formally requested the National Archives to hand over all un-redacted records of Biden using them.

Biden used the email address “[email protected]” while Barack Obama’s sidekick and that his aide John Flynn cc’d Hunter on 10 emails containing Joe’s schedule between May 18 and June 15, 2016.

He also used “Robin Ware” and “JRB Ware” while “working” as vice-president.

In addition to the pseudonyms, Comer wants records in which Hunter, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer were copied and drafts of Joe’s speech to the Ukrainian Parliament in December 2015.

Comer released the following statement explaining his reason for the National Archives request:

Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling.

We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates.

We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption.

