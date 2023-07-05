Senior GOP Lawmakers Ask Office of Special Counsel to Investigate Allegations of Retaliation Against IRS Whistleblowers

Senior GOP lawmakers on Wednesday asked the Office of Special Counsel to investigate all allegations of retaliation against the IRS whistleblowers.

Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Ron Johnson, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith sent a letter to Special Counsel Henry Kerner requesting an investigation.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported: A letter sent in May to Republican and Democrat members of House and Senate committees by attorneys representing the IRS whistleblower in the Hunter Biden investigation states that the whistleblower and his team of investigators have been removed from the investigation at the request of the Justice Department.

The Feds mishandled the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who sought whistleblower protection earlier this year.

An IRS whistleblower said Hunter Biden received “preferential treatment.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is also in on the scandal.

The Biden Regime retaliated against the IRS whistleblower and knifed the entire team that was investigating Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was eventually given a sweetheart deal by federal prosecutors: two misdemeanors related to tax crimes.

Senior GOP lawmakers asked Special Counsel Henry Kerner to investigate the allegations of unlawful whistleblower retaliation.