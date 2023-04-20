HUGE: Whistleblower Uncovers Hunter Biden Coverup and AG Merrick Garland In On It

This is a HUGE story.  The Biden gang as we all know is being protected by the corrupt DOJ which has gone to hell in a handbasket.  Attorney General Garland is protecting them – now we have proof.

FOX News reports:

Attorney Mark D. Lytle penned a letter calling for whistleblower privileges regarding his client, an IRS criminal supervisory agent. The letter read that the agent previously made legally protected disclosures at the IRS and stated that these disclosures “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee.”

“My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees,” Lytle wrote. “Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel.”

The letter was released and shared on Twitter:

Radio host Mark Simone notes that this story was reported but to no one’s surprise, the mainstream media won’t report it.

The DOJ stinks to high heaven.  It is corrupt and getting worse.  They are protecting illegal actions from the Biden regime like all corrupt, criminal and communist regimes in history.  Americans see right through it despite the MSM not reporting it…”they are eroding the rule of law”.

Monica Crowley says it all – “It’s corrupt to hell and back” –

They make up crimes against President Trump and hide and coverup their numerous crimes.  It’s time for America to wake up. 

