HUGE: Whistleblower Uncovers Hunter Biden Coverup and AG Merrick Garland In On It

This is a HUGE story. The Biden gang as we all know is being protected by the corrupt DOJ which has gone to hell in a handbasket. Attorney General Garland is protecting them – now we have proof.

FOX News reports:

Attorney Mark D. Lytle penned a letter calling for whistleblower privileges regarding his client, an IRS criminal supervisory agent. The letter read that the agent previously made legally protected disclosures at the IRS and stated that these disclosures “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee.” “My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees,” Lytle wrote. “Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel.”

The letter was released and shared on Twitter:

Major breaking news – a whistleblower exposes a deep cover up in the Hunter Biden investigation and involvement of Merrick Garland in it and, of course, corrupt Lester Holt doesn’t even mention it on the evening news: https://t.co/Ba8WAXFutd — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) April 19, 2023

Radio host Mark Simone notes that this story was reported but to no one’s surprise, the mainstream media won’t report it.

The DOJ stinks to high heaven. It is corrupt and getting worse. They are protecting illegal actions from the Biden regime like all corrupt, criminal and communist regimes in history. Americans see right through it despite the MSM not reporting it…”they are eroding the rule of law”.

They cover up Hunter Biden’s many real crimes. And they indict President Trump over fake crimes. Are you watching? The left is so hell-bent on winning that they’re eroding the rule of law and trying to turn us into a banana republic. https://t.co/tStjYtD4Eo — Will Scharf (@willscharf) April 19, 2023

Monica Crowley says it all – “It’s corrupt to hell and back” –

The entire System is protecting Joe, Hunter and the rest of these Biden slimeballs. It’s corrupt to Hell and back. Uproot it all. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 19, 2023

They make up crimes against President Trump and hide and coverup their numerous crimes. It’s time for America to wake up.