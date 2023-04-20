White House Refuses to Comment on IRS Whistleblower Who Has Evidence Criminal Probe Into Hunter Biden is Compromised by Political Interference (VIDEO)

The Feds are mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who is seeking whistleblower protection.

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is in on the scandal.

Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment on the scandal.

“Right now as you know we’ve been very clear to not comment on anything related to any type of investigation,” Karine Jean Pierre told CNN Thursday morning.

WATCH: