IRS Whistleblower: Feds Mishandling Criminal Investigation Into Hunter Biden – “Preferential Treatment and Politics”

The Feds are mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who is seeking whistleblower protection.

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in December 2020. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”

The Wall Street Journal reported:

An IRS supervisor has told lawmakers he has information that suggests the Biden administration is improperly handling the criminal investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and is seeking whistleblower protections, according to people familiar with the matter. A letter sent to Congress on Tuesday says a career Internal Revenue Service criminal supervisory special agent has information that would contradict sworn testimony by a “senior political appointee.” The supervisor also has information about a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case,” according to the letter. The supervisor has details that show “preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” according to the letter. The letter says the supervisor has been overseeing an “ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” which it doesn’t name. The investigation at issue is into the younger Mr. Biden, the people familiar with the matter said.

What we do know is that Hunter Biden was hit with a huge tax lien in July 2020 over delinquent state income taxes and he magically “resolved” it in 6 days even though he has no income.

A $450,000 tax lien was filed against Hunter in July and within 6 days, the unemployed “broke” father of 5 was able to “resolve” it within 6 days.

It is unclear if Hunter Biden actually paid off the tax lien.

Hunter Biden must have received special treatment from the government because it could take several months or even years to clear up or negotiate a payment plan for such a large tax lien.