IRS Whistleblower and Entire Team Abruptly Removed from Hunter Biden Investigation at Request of Justice Department: Lawyers

A letter sent Monday to Republican and Democrat members of House and Senate committees by attorneys representing the IRS whistleblower in the Hunter Biden investigation states that the whistleblower and his team of investigators have been removed from the investigation at the request of the Justice Department.

The news broke the same day a free-as-a-bird Hunter Biden joined his father and family at a graduation ceremony for his daughter Maisy:

The letter was first reported by Steven Nelson with the New York Post:

IRS whistleblower who alleged coverup in Hunter Biden tax investigation says his entire team was removed from case. His lawyers tell Congress that 'this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry'

Just the News posted a copy of the letter:

Dear Chairs and Ranking Members:

Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress. He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice. On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He testified: “I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline.” However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry. Our client has a right to make disclosures to Congress pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(5) and 5U.S.C. § 7211. He is protected by 5 U.S.C. § 2302 from retaliatory personnel actions—including receiving a “significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions”1 (which this clearly is) because of his disclosures to Congress.2 Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction.3 Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress. We respectfully request that you give this matter your prompt attention. Removing the experienced investigators who have worked this case for years and are now the subject-matter experts is exactly the sort of issue our client intended to blow the whistle on to begin with. Cordially, Tristan Leavitt

President Empower Oversight Mark D. Lytle

Partner Nixon Peabody LLP

The letter was addressed to:

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) Chairman, Committee on Finance, Co-Chair, Whistleblower Protection Caucus

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) Ranking Member, Committee on Finance

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) Chairman, Committee on Ways & Means

Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) Ranking Member, Committee on Ways & Means

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) Chairman, Committee on the Judiciary

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Ranking Member, Committee on the Judiciary

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) Chairman, Committee on the Judiciary

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) Ranking Member, Committee on the Judiciary

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) Co-Chair, Whistleblower Protection Caucus

Member, Committee on Finance

CBS News reported last week the whistleblower’s attorney recently met with members of Congress (excerpt):

The attorney for the IRS whistleblower who has alleged that the Justice Department interfered in and mishandled the Hunter Biden criminal probe met with members of Congress last week on behalf of his client, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Friday meeting was described to CBS News as a proffer session with the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees to lay the groundwork for what the whistleblower could tell investigators and how he could do so without running afoul of taxpayer privacy laws. CNN first reported the meeting. In a letter to Congress last month, the attorney, Mark Lytle, said his client, an unnamed IRS criminal supervisory special agent, could shed light on how the years-long, high-profile investigation had been hindered by “preferential treatment and politics.” However, Lytle said his client could not share “certain information” because of the taxpayer privacy laws.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Sunday that he knows the names of people at the Biden White House who are intimidating whistlblowers.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Sunday that he knows the names of people at the Biden White House who are intimidating whistleblowers. James Comer, Chair of House Oversight, says 9 of the 10 whistleblowers that they've identified are missing! They're either currently in court, they're currently already jail, or they're missing. He also says he knows who is intimidating them.

Earlier this month Joe Biden defended Hunter in an interview with MSNBC:

Joe Biden on the allegations of corruption against his son, Hunter: "My son's done nothing wrong. I trust him, I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

For those too young to remember:

Excerpt from the History Channel: