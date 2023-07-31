CNN Runs Cover For Biden Crime Family: ‘Archer Did Not Point the Finger Directly at Any Connection Between Joe Biden and Hunter’s Foreign Business Dealings’ (VIDEO)

This is CNN.

CNN echoed Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman and said Devon Archer did not link Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

The Democrat-media complex is desperately spinning the narrative before Republicans release the transcripts of Devon Archer’s testimony later this week.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family – and he did not disappoint!

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

Despite overwhelming testimony and evidence that Joe Biden was heavily involved in his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings, CNN claimed business was never discussed!

Rep. Goldman, one of the only Democrats inside of the congressional hearing on Monday, said Joe Biden only talked about the weather and exchanged niceties during the phone calls.

And CNN ran with the lie.

“Really a stunning development when you consider that Republicans were selling this as a breakthrough that would link Hunter’s business dealings with his father! Instead, business, apparently was never discussed,” CNN said.

