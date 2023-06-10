WATCH: President Trump Posts Brutal Meme On Truth Social Mocking Joe Biden Following Sham Federal Indictment

President Trump has been righteously piqued at the Biden regime and “deranged” Special Counsel Jack Smith for indicting him on bogus charges. Earlier this morning, however, he decided to incorporate a little dark humor as well.

TGP’s Cassandra MacDonald previously reported Trump announced on social media Thursday night that he had been informed he had been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.

He will be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday. The Biden regime decided to indict Trump over having classified documents at the Mar-A-Lago.

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported that the federal indictment against Trump was released Friday afternoon and revealed the charges the former president is facing. It shows 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, maximum: 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine. Counts: 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice, max 20 yrs, $250K; 33, withholding a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 34, corruptly concealing a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation, max 20 yrs, $250K; 36, scheme to conceal, max 5 yrs, $250K; and 37, false statements and representations, max 5yrs, $250K.

The indictment is 49 pages long. Trump faces a whopping 100 YEARS in prison if convicted of all charges and given the max on each one. This would mean he would die behind bars, which is what the Regime wants.

The whole inquisition is a sham. As the Gateway Pundit reported, a former top Department of Justice official completely blew up Special Counsel Jack Smith’s inquisition against Trump with one simple tweet on Friday. He notes there is a key piece of information in the indictment that is grounds for a quick dismissal.

The meme President Trump sent out this morning is a combination of him teeing off at a golf course and Biden’s massive fall at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony last week.

Trump hits a wild golf shot that smacks Biden in the head, causing him to collapse on stage.

WATCH:

While some would say President Trump was a week late mocking Biden’s fall, a more likely theory is that he’s sending a message to Biden for trying to lock him up.

When Trump gets punched by his enemies, he responds by punching back ten times harder. The Regime better be worried.