Former Top Department of Justice Official Blows Up Jack Smith’s Case Against President Trump With One Tweet – Notices Key Item on Third Page of the Federal Indictment That Is “Grounds for Granting a Motion” to Dismiss

A former top Department of Justice official completely blew up Special Counsel Jack Smith’s inquisition against President Trump with one simple tweet on Friday. He claims there is a key piece of information in the indictment that is grounds for a quick dismissal.

As TGP’s Cassandra MacDonald previously reported Trump announced on social media Thursday night that he had been informed he had been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.

He will be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday. The Biden regime decided to indict Trump over having classified documents at the Mar-A-Lago.

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported that the federal indictment against Trump was released Friday afternoon and revealed the charges the former president is facing. It shows 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, maximum: 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine. Counts: 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice, max 20 yrs, $250K; 33, withholding a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 34, corruptly concealing a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation, max 20 yrs, $250K; 36, scheme to conceal, max 5 yrs, $250K; and 37, false statements and representations, max 5yrs, $250K.

The indictment is 49 pages long. Trump faces a whopping 100 YEARS in prison if convicted of all charges and given the max on each one. This would mean he would die behind bars, which is what the Regime wants.

As reported by the Associated Press, The indictment claims Trump showed off classified documents on two separate occasions to several individuals who did not have security clearances. Biden’s Department of Injustice say both supposed instances occurred at Trump’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey back in 2021.

One of these alleged occasions was leaked to CNN last week.

CNN “reported” on May 31 that federal prosecutors had “obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.” The network claims this destroys Trump’s argument that he declassified everything.

Jeffrey Clark, who served as an assistant attorney general in the Trump administration, says the leak is grounds for having the case tossed. Moreover, it proves Biden’s corrupt DOJ was the source of the leaks rather than Trump’s attorneys.

The details regarding the recording of Bedminster call is in the sixth paragraph of page 3 of the indictment.

I’m beginning to read the indictment against Trump. But even three pages in, it’s clear that the leaks that preceded the indictment are far too close to what is actually being pleaded by DOJ to be a coincidence. For example, in paragraph 6a on page 3, we hear about the recording… pic.twitter.com/HP7YErumRf — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) June 9, 2023

Here are the relevant parts of the tweet: