Trump Indictment Released: 37 Counts – Read the 49-Page Indictment Here

The federal indictment against President Trump was released Friday afternoon. It shows 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, maximum: 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine. Counts: 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice, max 20 yrs, $250K; 33, withholding a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 34, corruptly concealing a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation, max 20 yrs, $250K; 36, scheme to conceal, max 5 yrs, $250K; and 37, false statements and representations, max 5yrs, $250K. Trump aide Waltine Nauta is charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36. Trump is charged alone in count 37 while Nauta is charged alone in count 38, false statements and misrepresentations.



Staged FBI photo from Mar-a-Lago raid, August 2022.

The indictment accuses Trump of showing classified military documents (a proposed attack plan and a map) on two respective occasions to unauthorized persons. Much of the indictment details the movement of boxes in Mar-Lago.

Screen images from the indictment:

Alleged details of classified docs:

Alleged showing to unauthorized persons:

Penalties for conviction:





The indictment includes photos of boxes stored in a bathroom and ballroom at Mar-a-Lago: