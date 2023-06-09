Elon Musk Sends Warning to Justice System Following Trump Indictment – Shows Interest in Letting Trump Do Twitter Event to Speak Out

Despite holding some reservations about President Trump, one can count Elon Musk firmly on the side of justice.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Macdonald reported, Trump was indicted by Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice Thursday night.

He will be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday. The Biden regime decided to indict Trump over having classified documents at the Mar-A-Lago.

As TGP reported earlier, the federal indictment against President Trump was released Friday afternoon. It shows 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, maximum: 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine. Counts: 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice, max 20 yrs, $250K; 33, withholding a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 34, corruptly concealing a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation, max 20 yrs, $250K; 36, scheme to conceal, max 5 yrs, $250K; and 37, false statements and representations, max 5yrs, $250K. Trump aide Waltine Nauta is charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36. Trump is charged alone in count 37 while Nauta is charged alone in count 38, false statements and misrepresentations.

Trump faces a whopping 100 YEARS in prison if convicted of all charges and given the max on each one. This would mean he would die behind bars, which is what the Biden regime wants.

Musk started out his response to the corrupt indictment by noting the exuberance for pursuing Trump does not exists for other individuals in politics. He then sent a warning to the justice system that they would lose the public trust if they did not rebut this ridiculous standard.

There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

Many would argue the justice system has already lost the public trust.

Musk also responded favorably to a suggestion from conservative activist Ashley St. Clair that Trump do a Twitter space to speak about garbage indictment.

Trump should do a Twitter space to talk about the sham indictment — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 9, 2023

That would be interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

If does happens, hopefully Musk will ensure the Twitter servers are ready to handle the millions that will flock to hear Trump speak out. Recall they crashed during Ron DeSantis’ presidential announcement and he endured days of mockery.

One can bet Team Trump will be far more prepared than Team DeSantis was should the former president decide to participate. A successful Twitter space will provide yet another triumph for Trump over his chief Republican rival and a golden opportunity to shatter the Uniparty narrative once more.