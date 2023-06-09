They Want Trump to Die in Prison: Report Reveals How Many Years President Trump Faces in Prison If Convicted

The Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Macdonald reported that President Trump was indicted by Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice Thursday night.

He will be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday. The Biden regime decided to indict Trump over having classified documents at Mar-A-Lago.

Trump says were declassified before he left office.

The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Cristina Laila reported Trump faces seven charges related to the “boxes hoax.” She also noted evidence collected from the grand jury in Florida may be used in the DC case against Trump.

Now thanks to ABC News, we have the full details on the number of years President Trump faces behind bars. To say this is bad news for Trump is an understatement.

Read it and weep:

-Willful retention of national defense information (maximum penalty if convicted: 10 years) -Conspiracy to obstruct justice (maximum penalty: 20 years) -Withholding a document or record (maximum penalty: 20 years) -Corruptly concealing a document or record (maximum penalty: 20 years) -Concealing a document in a federal investigation (maximum penalty: 20 years) -Scheme to conceal (maximum penalty: Five years) -False statements and representations (maximum penalty: Five years)

Trump faces a whopping 100 YEARS in prison if convicted of all charges and given the max on each one. This would mean he would die behind bars.

President Trump is 76 – a 20 year sentence will ensure his death in prison. This is what the regime wants.

This is what the Regime likely wants, of course. After putting Trump away, allies and prominent supporters of the former president will be next on the agenda.

Trump made an astute observation when he said “they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” If he does go to prison, the floodgates will completely open up.