BREAKING: Trump Says He Has Been Indicted By Biden’s DOJ — Will Be Arraigned Tuesday in Miami!

Former President Donald Trump has posted to Truth Social that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has indicted him and he will be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday.

According to Trump, the indictment is over the “boxes hoax” in which he allegedly had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump maintains that the documents were declassified before he left office.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” Trump wrote in the first of three posts to Truth Social.

Trump continued, “I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

In his third post, Trump said that “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Trump is currently the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

This is breaking news story and the Gateway Pundit will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.