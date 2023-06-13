WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ at 8:15 PM Eastern Following Miami Arraignment

President Trump will address the media tonight at 7 pm now 8:15 Pm ET and give updates on his arraignment earlier today.

** NEWSMAX is running the president’s announcement from start to finish.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump went before a Judge and pleaded “not guilty” on Tuesday at 3 pm in the latest Deep State assault against America’s President. Trump attorney Christina Bobb provided updates from Miami and explained what comes next for the President:

The Gateway Pundit reported on Right Side Broadcasting Network’s live coverage of the protest in favor of President Trump this afternoon.

President Trump shared his appreciation on TRUTH Social for the peaceful and patriotic protestors and their “warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country.”

There was a huge crowd of Trump supporters outside the courthouse chanting ‘USA!” and singing the National Anthem and Happy Birthday to President Trump, whose birthday is tomorrow.

Sick leftists were seen heckling Trump supporters and yelling “p*ssy Trump” after he left the courthouse.

Arizona’s Kari Lake recently called on Republicans to unite against the blatant election interference by Joe Biden’s DOJ and “return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.” She then flew all the way out from Arizona to rally supporters for President Trump in this crooked witchhunt.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Lake joined Real America’s Voice’s Ed Henry live from the Miami protest today and told him, “This is election interference like we’ve never seen it before.” She added, “We know he’s an innocent man, and we’re here to support him.”

Just days ago, Lake also slammed the Biden Regime and the Republican candidates who are capitalizing on Trump’s persecution, calling on Republicans to “speak out, step forward, and say, ‘we support President Trump.'”

Speaking of Presidential candidates, where is Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, during this assault on the American people in his own state?

President Trump will deliver remarks at 8:15 pm Eastern.

Watch live below: